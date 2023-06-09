Menü Artikel
CORRECTING and REPLACING Trigon Confirms 76m at 1.48%Cu and 8.9g/t Ag  22 metres from the planned East 600 pit at its Kombat Mine, Namibia

16:05 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Please replace the release dated June 8, 2023 with the following corrected version to update the Table of Drilling Highlights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005520/en/

Figure 1: Map of the Kavango Program Area Showing the Location of Holes 2, 3 and 4 in the Kavango East Area The holes 2, 3 and 4 are located the heart of the Kavango Trend in the East 600 (Ore Cap) Pit. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The updated release reads:

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces drill results from the East 600 planned open pit, at the Kombat mine in Namibia (the "Project"). These holes were drilled to confirm known historical mineral resources drilled previously by the prior owner from the underground. These results are new to the East 600 area and represent some of the longest mineralized intercepts drilled from surface. East 600, also referred to as the ore capping zone, is located 400m east of the main pit and has been incorporated into our resource plan and mine plan.

Highlights of the Drill Results

Hole 2
Intersected 4.34m, 1.56% Cu, from 37m

Hole 3
Intersected 10m, 1.14% Cu, from 40m

Hole 4
Intersected 76m at 1.48%Cu, 8.9g/t Ag from 22m, including:

- 13m, 1.46% Cu, 5.7g/t Ag, from 3m, and
- 21m, 3.54%Cu, 17.9g/t Ag from 49m, and
- 11m, 1.39%Cu, 5.61g/t Ag from 87m.

Mining Update

Trigon has now completed one full month of mining at Kombat, and the ramp-up to full mining production is going well. The goal for May was 120,000t of mined rock, and 124,000t were mined. May was strictly waste tonnes, but high-grade mineralization has been exposed in several areas of the pit. The first ore tonnes are scheduled to be mined towards the end of June.

Blasts have occurred on schedule once a week, this schedule will be maintained until the mill starts at the end of July, whereupon blasts are scheduled twice a week. We anticipate mining rates will average 8,000 tpd when the mine is in full operation. However, in start-up mode mining rates have reached up to 10,000t on days when the team has pushed to test capacity.

Jed Richardson, Trigon's President and CEO, commented, "Current drilling at East 600 is increasing our confidence of adding more hig-grade ore and reducing our overall strip ratio. We will continue to test areas around the planned open pits; East 400, East 600, and East 900 as potential sources for adding near surface high-grade ore. In addition, drilling is planned for the Otavi area, 12km west of the Kombat mining permit to test the limbs of our 35km of mineralized strike-length corridor."

The assays have been prepared and classified by Trigon Mining (Namibia)(Pty) Ltd in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Table of Drilling Highlights

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Cu%

Pb%

Zn%

Ag (ppm)

OC0002

37.00

38.00

1.00

2.81

0.36

0.01

2.50

OC0002

38.00

39.00

1.00

2.75

0.44

0.01

2.50

OC0002

39.00

40.00

1.00

2.76

2.9

0.01

9.32

OC0002

40.00

41.34

1.34

2.71

2.3

0.01

6.73

OC0003

40.00

41.00

1.00

2.81

3.21

0.01

9.37

OC0003

41.00

42.00

1.00

2.80

0.24

0.01

2.50

OC0003

42.00

43.00

1.00

2.77

0.15

0.01

2.50

OC0003

43.00

44.00

1.00

2.84

3.07

0.01

2.50

OC0003

44.00

45.00

1.00

2.83

1.45

0.01

2.50

OC0003

45.00

46.00

1.00

2.81

0.73

0.01

2.50

OC0003

46.00

47.00

1.00

2.80

0.34

0.01

2.50

OC0003

47.00

48.00

1.00

2.80

0.16

0.01

2.50

OC0003

48.00

49.00

1.00

2.84

0.42

0.01

2.50

OC0003

49.00

50.00

1.00

2.84

1.58

0.01

12.62

OC0004

22.00

23.00

1.00

2.85

0.81

0.92

2.50

OC0004

23.00

24.00

1.00

2.79

0.25

0.005

2.50

OC0004

24.00

25.00

1.00

2.87

2.97

0.01

12.47

OC0004

25.00

26.00

1.00

2.82

2.26

0.005

2.50

OC0004

26.00

28.00

2.00

2.80

2.47

0.005

2.50

OC0004

28.00

29.00

1.00

2.85

2.9

0.02

18.05

OC0004

29.00

30.00

1.00

2.77

0.57

0.005

5.68

OC0004

30.00

31.00

1.00

2.78

0.2

0.005

2.50

OC0004

31.00

32.00

1.00

2.78

0.65

0.005

2.50

OC0004

32.00

33.00

1.00

2.79

2.2

0.005

15.67

OC0004

33.00

34.00

1.00

2.75

0.64

0.005

2.50

OC0004

34.00

35.00

1.00

2.74

0.64

0.005

2.50

OC0004

35.00

37.00

2.00

2.81

0.53

0.005

2.50

OC0004

37.00

39.00

2.00

2.77

0.03

0.005

2.50

OC0004

39.00

41.00

2.00

2.76

0.03

0.005

2.50

OC0004

41.00

42.00

1.00

2.81

0.005

0.005

2.50

OC0004

42.00

43.00

1.00

2.79

0.06

0.005

2.50

OC0004

43.00

44.00

1.00

2.76

0.28

0.005

2.50

OC0004

44.00

47.00

3.00

2.78

0.005

0.005

2.50

OC0004

47.00

49.00

2.00

2.77

0.17

0.005

2.50

OC0004

49.00

51.00

2.00

2.70

0.65

0.005

2.50

OC0004

51.00

52.00

1.00

2.74

2.65

0.005

7.44

OC0004

52.00

53.00

1.00

2.58

2.08

0.005

6.40

OC0004

53.00

54.00

1.00

2.86

8.33

0.02

31.23

OC0004

54.00

55.00

1.00

2.81

5.44

0.005

19.03

OC0004

55.00

57.00

2.00

2.70

1.08

0.005

2.50

OC0004

57.00

59.00

2.00

2.77

0.67

0.005

2.50

OC0004

59.00

61.00

2.00

2.69

0.3

0.005

2.50

OC0004

61.00

62.00

1.00

2.93

0.6

0.005

2.50

OC0004

62.00

63.00

1.00

2.67

12.01

0.005

74.67

OC0004

63.00

65.00

2.00

2.94

6.75

0.005

41.50

OC0004

65.00

66.00

1.00

2.68

1.11

0.005

6.17

OC0004

66.00

68.00

2.00

2.88

6.78

0.01

46.80

OC0004

68.00

69.00

1.00

2.94

8.41

0.01

29.72

OC0004

69.00

70.00

1.00

2.72

1.34

0.01

2.50

OC0004

70.00

71.00

1.00

2.69

0.39

0.09

2.50

OC0004

71.00

72.00

1.00

2.81

0.04

1.56

2.50

OC0004

72.00

73.00

1.00

2.75

0.02

0.11

2.50

OC0004

73.00

75.00

2.00

2.74

0.005

0.005

2.50

OC0004

75.00

77.00

2.00

2.80

0.005

0.08

2.50

OC0004

77.00

78.00

1.00

3.40

0.15

0.2

74.48

OC0004

78.00

79.00

1.00

2.97

0.11

0.07

23.00

OC0004

79.00

80.00

1.00

2.80

0.27

0.08

2.50

OC0004

80.00

81.00

1.00

2.74

0.07

0.72

2.50

OC0004

81.00

82.00

1.00

2.79

0.18

0.38

2.50

OC0004

82.00

83.00

1.00

2.75

0.15

0.39

2.50

OC0004

83.00

84.00

1.00

2.76

0.02

0.23

2.50

OC0004

84.00

85.00

1.00

2.73

0.04

0.5

2.50

OC0004

85.00

86.00

1.00

2.78

0.05

0.05

2.50

OC0004

86.00

87.00

1.00

2.86

0.12

0.005

2.50

OC0004

87.00

88.00

1.00

2.85

1.48

0.02

2.50

OC0004

88.00

89.00

1.00

2.80

1.63

0.005

2.50

OC0004

89.00

90.00

1.00

2.80

0.87

0.005

2.50

OC0004

90.00

91.00

1.00

2.78

1.00

0.005

2.50

OC0004

91.00

92.00

1.00

2.77

1.07

0.01

2.50

OC0004

92.00

93.00

1.00

2.79

1.03

0.005

2.50

OC0004

93.00

94.00

1.00

2.91

4.04

0.01

29.71

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC):

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance/quality control (QA / QC) program following E2941 ? 21 Standard Practices for Extraction of Elements from Ores and Related Metallurgical Materials by 4 acid Digestion with ICPOES finish. Drill core was sent to an independent laboratory, African Laboratory Specialists Namibia ("ALS"), for analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory, located in Kombat, Namibia. Core samples were prepared using the ASTM procedures. Sample size: 3 kg, crushed split to 250g weighed sample (+/- 0.5000g).

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Renmark Financial to Host Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows Next Month

Trigon will be participating in a live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow session on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Trigon welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Jed Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aidan Sullivan, Vice-President, Investor Relations will walk viewers through the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Trigon website.

REGISTER HERE:
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-tm-otcqb-pntzf-2023-06-14-120000

Please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome to ensure smooth connectivity.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company's exploration plans and results thereof, the prospectivity of the Project, the economic viability of the Project, the Company's ability to restart operations and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact

For further information, contact:
Jed Richardson
+1 647 276 6002
jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com


