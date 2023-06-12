Drilling Underway at American Eagle's NAK Copper-Gold Project

Toronto, June 12, 2023 - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project ("NAK") northeast of Smithers, British Columbia. This program is fully funded by the strategic investment by Teck Resources (see release here), as announced on May 8.

About NAK's Drill Program

Drilling will continue through October 2023 with a planned 7,000 metres to further delineate NAK's grade and size potential. The primary objectives for this year's drill program will be to:

Expand and define the orientation of the higher-grade dyke-hosted bornite mineralization

Expand the high-grade at-surface south gold zone

Drill test the highly prospective southern contact of the main Babine stock porphyry

Follow up on 2022's drill program with east-west step-out drilling to delineate the true size of this potential deposit





About the Previous Drilling

Historical drilling defined a large surface copper and gold footprint measuring 1500 x 1500m open in all directions. However, historical drilling had been restricted to the upper parts of the mineralized alteration zone, testing to an average vertical depth of only 170m. American Eagle's 2022 drill program tested mineralization below the historical shallow drilling and discovered broad intercepts of bornite-bearing copper-gold porphyry mineralization.

2023's objective is to continue advancing the NAK property by expanding its known mineralized footprint and identifying the high-grade source of copper and gold on NAK.

About American Eagle's NAK Project

NAK is a porphyry copper-gold target that exhibits many signs of a robust and large-scale system. Historical drilling, while shallow, defined a near-surface copper-gold system with a footprint greater than 1.5km x 1.5km. Drilling in 2022 showed that the property holds substantial deep potential but remains largely untested at depth, while near-surface mineralization potential was significantly larger than historically defined.

The NAK property is road accessible, and many target areas coincide with forest industry clear cuts. Drilling can be undertaken year-round, and no helicopter support is required. The NAK property is 85 kilometres from Smithers, BC, in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia. It lies close to past-producing mines (Bell, Granisle) and excellent infrastructure. NAK's highly encouraging initial results make it a prime candidate for further exploration. The Company's main objective is to advance this newly revitalized prospect into a major discovery. Drilling is expected to commence in early June 2023.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is focused on exploring its NAK project in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district of central British Columbia.

