BWR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Permitting for Exploration on its Little Stull Lake Gold Project Northeastern Manitoba

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 - BWR Exploration Inc. (BWR: TSX.V) (the "Company" or "BWR") is pleased to announce that active consultations continue with the Province of Manitoba and Manto Sipi Cree Nation ("MSCN") and that a "draft" exploration work permit is being systematically reviewed by the Manitoba Permitting Office. Portions of the draft permit have already been shared with the Company as well as the Leadership of MSCN. The proposed conditions under consideration are based on the Crown-facilitated meetings with Indigenous Communities in the region, dating back to early 2018. Manitoba has recently provided a "Consultation Report" dated May 31, 2023 to the MSCN Chief and Council for their immediate review. The Report outlines what they heard at the meetings with community leadership and members, the most recent of which were held on May 1 / 2, 2023 in the community of God's River. Consultation meetings are anticipated to continue over the next few weeks.



In a letter to BWR dated May 30, 2023, the Manitoba Ministry of Economic Development, Investment and Trade ("EDIT") has, subject to ongoing consultations with MSCN, recommended an Early-Stage Exploration Work Permit pursuant to BWR's December 2017 application for an exploration work permit for its wholly owned Little Stull Lake Gold Project, located approximately 600 km northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. BWR further understands that this recommendation has also been communicated to MSCN leadership; MSCN may request further consultation to inform the Company and the Crown about project impacts and identify appropriate mitigation measures or accommodations, for possible inclusion in Permit conditions, prior to a comprehensive decision being made on Permit issuance.

It is currently anticipated that a Permit, once issued, would describe and incorporate various project-specific operating conditions, including those meant to address the concerns of the MSCN community and MSCN families that may warrant specific accommodations, which BWR interprets is forthcoming. Nevertheless, all conditions will need to be adhered to regarding many aspects of the proposed early-stage exploration program as outlined in the Permit. In this regard, BWR anticipates the re-drilling of numerous existing historical drill sites by utilizing historical access trails and clearings. Pending consultation and upon receipt of the Permit, camp preparatory work followed by an early-stage exploration drilling program is likely to commence before the end of the summer of 2023 and continue through the fall.

More details regarding the project and the proposed Permit conditions will be included in a follow-up news release, where BWR will also be providing details as to the financing of this intriguing gold exploration project in northeastern Manitoba.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 106,010,461 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

