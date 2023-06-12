Big Gold Mobilizes Field Team to Execute on 2023 Initial Exploration Program at Tabor Project, Ontario

Toronto, June 12, 2023 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) ("the Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized its technical team to commence the initial phases of the 2023 summer exploration at the newly acquired Tabor Project ("Tabor" or the "Project") located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Big Gold previously announced its 2023 exploration on the 3,120-hectare Tabor Project with the technical team looking to complete the following:

Historical desktop study - compiling historical work and priority target definition

Control grid line-cutting

Magnetic and induced polarization program

Geological mapping and sampling

Till sampling

"We will look to make an immediate impact on the geological understanding of our large land position at Tabor on the back of our successful oversubscribed private placement. Our team believes that occurrences seen throughout the neighbouring Goldshore property trend in our direction, and we will be applying some new geological thinking in our evaluation of targets on the property that has drawn a significant new level of interest to the area," commented President and CEO Scott Walters. "As of right now, our area northwest of Thunder Bay is not restricted for the type of exploration that we will be commencing and our team will be keeping a close eye on the forest fire situation elsewhere."

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east along trend of the Moss Project of Goldshore Resources Inc. that hosts a current inferred resource of 6 million ounces (grading 1.2 g/t Gold) at the Moss Lake Gold deposit* (see Figure 1) and is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta 1 Project*.

Gold mineralization on the Project is reportedly associated with quartz veins, shearing and sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Geological host rocks include mafic volcanics, sericite schists, felsic porphyry units and chemical sediments. Gabbro, sericite schist and bedded sediments are also reported to outcrop on the Project. Geological and mineralization characteristics on the property are similar to those found on some of the Company's neighbours properties including Goldshore Resources Inc.'s high-profile Moss Gold Project where 2.17 g/t Au over 50.35 metres was intercepted during their recent drilling and at the Delta Resources' Delta-1 Gold Project where they recently reported a drill intercept of 1.29 g/t gold over 97 metres.





Figure 1 - Tabor Project Location in Shebandowan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/169474_39383b943497eb66_001full.jpg

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types or gold resources reported by Goldshore, Delta and others extend onto the Project, and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

QP

Bruce Durham, P.Geo, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has read and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on its recently acquired Tabor Property and the Martin Kenty Property, both located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

