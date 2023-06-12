Doubleview Gold Corp. Provides Drilling Update on Hat Project Exploration

Vancouver, June 12, 2023 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GERMANY: A1W038) (referred to as the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce recent progress at its Hat Project. Following the Company's winter program of data compilation and interpretation, and a spring program of camp improvements, a series of drill holes are being directed to parts of the main Lisle Zone. Thus far, drill holes H052 and H053, located in the middle-west part of the deposit have been completed. These holes were positioned to confirm continuity within that area and were successful in validating our model. Both drill holes intersected sulphide mineralization, including sections of very strong chalcopyrite and very strong pyrite mineralization that has historically been associated with significant gold content.

Holes H052 and H053 were drilled from the same collar location as holes H049, H050, and H051. H052 was drilled at azimuth 135 degrees, dip -60o and total length 540 m; hole H053, at 105o, dip -70o and total length 441 m. These drill holes encountered chalcopyrite, pyrite and magnetite and confirm the west continuity of the Lisle Zone. Drill cores are being processed at the HAT camp and core samples will be transferred to Dease Lake and securely trucked to an accredited laboratory located in North Vancouver, British Columbia for expedited analysis.

Farshad Shirvani, Doubleview President and CEO commented "The current drill program is designed to maximize the results and quality of the NI43-101 resource estimate that is currently in progress for the HAT deposit."

Mr. Shirvani stated, "Many countries around the world are increasingly seeking critical metal supplies from North America, where high demand and an impending shortage have been predicted. Notably, the United Kingdom and South Korea have demonstrated their interest in securing these critical metals from the United States and, and the Government of British Columbia respectively, signifying the anticipated surge in market demand."

"Doubleview's Hat project is endowed with a substantial number of these critical metals, which places Doubleview and our investors in a truly advantageous position."

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GERMANY: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

