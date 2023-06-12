Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Golden Ridge Resources Ltd

Toronto, June 12, 2023 - Eric Sprott announces that on June 11, 2023, 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in beneficial ownership of approximately 4.6% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 11,000,000 Shares and 5,500,000 Warrants representing approximately 18.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 25.8% on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now owns 11,000,000 Shares and 2,500,000 Warrants representing approximately 18.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 22.2% on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Golden Ridge Resources is located at Landmark 3, 335 - 1632 Dickson Avenue, Kelowna, BC, V1Y7T2. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Golden Ridge Resources's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169625