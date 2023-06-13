Inca One Gold Reports May Sales of $3.9 Million, a 79% Month over Month Increase

Vancouver, June 13, 2023 - Inca One Gold Corp. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru, (the "Plants") reports consolidated sales (unaudited) for May 2023 and comparative month over month ("MoM") operational results.

Sales revenue in May reached US$3.9 million from the sale of 1,898 ounces of gold, a 79% increase over the prior month of April 2023. The increase was due to the timing of exports which caused a higher volume of ounces sold, despite a slightly lower gold price.

Consolidated Operations May 2023 April 2023 MoM change Sales (US$) 3.9 M 1.4 M 179% Deliveries 5,033 4,370 15% Milling 5,169 3,619 43% Gold Production 2,090 1,499 39%

Milling activity increased substantially in May as Inca One processed 5,169 tonnes of material (167 tonnes per day), a 43% increase over the prior month.

Gold production also increased by 39% reaching 2,090 ounces for the month of May.

Deliveries to Inca One Plants continued to increase month over month basis as 5,033 tonnes of mineral bearing feedstock was delivered to Inca One Plants as supplies of mill feed remain robust.

Inca One Gold Corp. is an established gold producer operating two fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 TPD permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One and has produced more than 130,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$200 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in Peru. Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/169685_b9d30615e4666ad8_001full.jpg

