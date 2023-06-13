Bravo Intercepts First Evidence of Massive Sulphide Nickel in the Southwest Sector and Continuation of Mineralization at Depth at the Central Sector of Luanga

Highlights include 45.2m at 1.89g/t PGM+Au, 0.20% Ni; 50.0m at 1.79g/t PGM+Au; And 1.0m at 1.51% Ni

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2023 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from a further ten infill diamond drill holes ("DDH") from its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"Recent drilling in the Southwest Sector (DDH23LU142) has intercepted the first evidence of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization outside that previously intersected in the North Sector (August 16th, 2022 news release). This indicates the potential for nickel sulphides at depth along the entire 8.1km strike of the Luanga project. Coupled with the continuing evidence of elevated levels of disseminated nickel sulphides throughout the Central Sector, a HeliTEM survey across the entire Luanga land package has begun, designed to find indications of massive sulphides targets," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "The Phase 2 drill program is progressing as planned, with drilling completed to date (assays pending) shown in Figure 4 for reference. This shows where drill coverage is heading and where future results will come from as we begin to explore the next 150m interval of mineralization vertically below the top 150m defined by historical work and Bravo's Phase 1 program."

Highlights Include:

DDH23LU142 intersected the first evidence of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization in the in the Southwest Sector (Figure 1).

Drilling in the Central Sector continues to intercept magmatic nickel sulphides at depth, where results from Bravo's drilling outperform historical shallower drill results.

Assay results continue to compare well with that of historic drilling on nearby drill sections, both in tenor and mineralized thickness.

Deeper drilling (Phase 2 program) commenced in the Central Sector, systematically stepping back and extending drill coverage at depth on each section.

HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) over the entire area (7.810ha) of the Luanga project has begun.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au

(g/t) PGM + Au (g/t) Ni* (%) TYPE Sector DDH22LU142 0.0 50.0 50.0 1.13 0.50 0.05 0.12 1.79 NA Ox Southwest And 157.0 158.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.04 1.51 FR Southwest DDH22LU143 100.2 107.2 7.0 2.31 1.10 0.02 0.03 3.46 0.05 FR Central DDH22LU145 102.1 116.3 14.2 1.04 0.59 0.08 0.02 1.72 0.06 FR Southwest DDH22LU146 231.6 244.0 12.4 1.05 0.65 0.08 0.12 1.90 0.16 FR Central DDH22LU147 66.3 99.3 33.0 0.88 0.41 0.05 0.03 1.36 0.08 FR Southwest DDH22LU148 169.3 214.5 45.2 1.11 0.59 0.09 0.10 1.89 0.20 FR Central DDH22LU149 84.7 103.7 19.0 1.34 0.65 0.08 0.05 2.12 0.15 FR Southwest Including 91.7 97.7 6.0 2.41 1.24 0.16 0.09 3.91 0.17 FR Southwest

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 130% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays



Luanga Drilling Update

Results from a further 10 diamond drill holes have been received, six from the Southwest Sector and four from the Central Sector. Results continue to compare well with intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections.

In the Southwest Sector (Figure 1), a 10-15cm zone of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization was intersected, providing the first evidence of massive sulphides in the Southwest Sector. Assay results also show consistency with historical results for PGMs compared with intercepts in historic drilling on neighbouring drill sections.

Elevated nickel values continue to be a feature of the Central Sector, broadly showing an enrichment in disseminated magmatic nickel sulphide throughout the Central Sector (Figure 2) compared to the North and Southwest Sectors. Drilling in the Central Sector continues to show mineralization dominated by one particularly thick continuous zone of mineralization (Figure 3 - Section 1), extending for kilometres of strike in the Central Sector.

The Phase 2 program, focused on extending drill coverage at depth beyond the coverage of historical drilling, is progressing well. Completed drill holes which are pending assay results are highlighted on Figure 4, demonstrating the pattern of step out drilling on each section through this Sector. Section 1 shows the beginnings of the Phase 2 extensional drilling, in this case extending depth coverage on this section to >250m from surface.

A total of 182 drill holes (47 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 34,149 metres, including all 8 planned twin holes and all 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying).

Results have been reported for 148 Bravo drill holes to date. Results for 26 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). As evidenced by the constantly decreasing number of holes outstanding at the laboratory, optimization of our assay process is having a positive impact on turnaround times as compared to 2022.

Completed drill holes with results pending are highlighted on Figure 4.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au

(g/t) PGM +

Au (g/t) Ni* (%) TYPE DDH22LU140 55.9 65.9 10.0 0.28 0.10 0.02 0.04 0.44 0.18 FR And 72.2 79.2 7.0 0.19 0.08 0.02 0.17 0.46 0.16 FR And 100.2 103.2 3.0 0.32 0.12 0.08 0.01 0.53 0.24 FR And 113.2 125.8 12.6 0.57 0.21 0.09 0.07 0.95 0.22 FR DDH22LU141 92.3 94.3 2.0 0.63 0.17 0.00 0.01 0.82 0.01 FR DDH22LU142 0.0 50.0 50.0 1.13 0.50 0.05 0.12 1.79 NA Ox And 75.0 78.0 3.0 0.36 0.24 0.02 0.02 0.63 0.06 FR And 101.0 108.0 7.0 0.17 0.40 0.05 0.00 0.61 0.01 FR And 157.0 158.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.04 1.51 FR DDH22LU143 59.3 69.8 10.5 0.63 0.24 0.02 0.01 0.90 0.14 FR And 100.2 107.2 7.0 2.31 1.10 0.02 0.03 3.46 0.05 FR DDH22LU144 23.6 34.6 11.0 0.33 0.14 0.00 0.03 0.50 0.12 FR And 45.6 49.6 4.0 0.15 0.07 0.01 0.02 0.24 0.33 FR And 79.7 105.7 26.0 0.66 0.30 0.05 0.10 1.11 0.17 FR And 121.7 125.7 4.0 1.39 0.72 0.09 0.11 2.31 0.16 FR And 135.7 136.7 1.0 1.23 5.24 1.54 0.05 8.17 0.03 FR/LS DDH22LU145 102.1 116.3 14.2 1.04 0.59 0.08 0.02 1.72 0.06 FR DDH22LU146 196.6 198.6 2.0 0.67 0.35 0.03 0.03 1.08 0.22 FR And 231.6 244.0 12.4 1.05 0.65 0.08 0.12 1.90 0.16 FR And 258.2 260.2 2.0 0.38 0.24 0.01 0.01 0.63 0.09 FR DDH22LU147 14.8 19.9 5.1 0.28 0.12 0.01 0.03 0.44 0.12 FR And 66.3 99.3 33.0 0.88 0.41 0.05 0.03 1.36 0.08 FR DDH22LU148 111.9 113.9 2.0 0.27 0.10 0.22 0.02 0.61 0.33 FR And 121.2 123.3 2.1 0.78 0.29 0.05 0.03 1.15 0.27 FR And 145.3 148.3 3.0 0.81 0.46 0.06 0.06 1.40 0.23 FR And 169.3 214.5 45.2 1.11 0.59 0.09 0.10 1.89 0.20 FR DDH22LU149 84.7 103.7 19.0 1.34 0.65 0.08 0.05 2.12 0.15 FR Including 91.7 97.7 6.0 2.41 1.24 0.16 0.09 3.91 0.17 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 130% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH23LU140 Bravo 657100.09 9339583.01 251.127 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 190.10 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU141 Bravo 658199.40 9340347.34 252.431 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 220.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU142 Bravo 657100.04 9339676.62 264.675 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 170.20 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU143 Bravo 658147.78 9340436.49 242.302 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 120.50 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU144 Bravo 657449.97 9339829.93 257.351 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.20 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU145 Bravo 657649.95 9339982.09 251.758 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 127.75 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU146 Bravo 659188.92 9340924.01 231.608 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 300.45 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU147 Bravo 657450.01 9339881.44 257.354 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 120.25 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU148 Bravo 659168.24 9340969.09 240.541 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 220.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU149 Bravo 657800.03 9340005.07 251.063 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 190.55 360.00 -60.00 Southwest



Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Para?, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol

Preparation Method Method Method Method



For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements

PRP102­_E (95% at 150#) FAI515 FAA35J ICP04B ICP40B



SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.