Faraday Copper Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Copper Creek Project

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2023 - Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report titled "Copper Creek Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment" (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is in support of our May 3, 2023 news release announcing the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona, U.S. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.faradaycopper.com.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in The United States of America. The Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

