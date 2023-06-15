OceanaGold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2023 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held virtually today.

A total of 482,834,270 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 68.26% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

1 Election of Directors

Resolutions electing and re-electing each of Paul Benson, Ian M Reid, Craig J Nelsen, Catherine A Gignac, Sandra M Dodds, Alan N Pangbourne, Linda M Broughton and Gerard M Bond as directors of the Company were passed by ordinary resolution.

The votes submitted for each director were as follows:



















Directors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

% Paul Benson

457,612,057

99.31 %

3,157,081

0.69 % Ian M Reid

457,171,270

99.22 %

3,597,868

0.78 % Craig J Nelsen

457,588,604

99.31 %

3,180,534

0.69 % Catherine A Gignac

448,061,865

97.24 %

12,707,272

2.76 % Sandra M Dodds

457,598,565

99.31 %

3,170,572

0.69 % Alan N Pangbourne

459,790,497

99.79 %

978,640

0.21 % Linda M Broughton

460,139,907

99.86 %

629,232

0.14 % Gerard M Bond

458,531,344

99.51 %

2,237,794

0.49 %

2 Appointment of Auditors

A resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of the Company to fix their remuneration was approved by ordinary resolution.















Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

% 473,761,545

98.12 %

9,072,725

1.88 %

3 Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to Executive compensation was passed by ordinary resolution.







Votes for (%)

Votes against (%) 453,262,935 98.37 %

7,506,204 1.63 %

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

