Orezone Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2023 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") reports that all resolutions at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2023 were approved by shareholders with 59.22% of the total issued and outstanding shares voted.



Michael Halvorson, Chairman of Orezone stated "On behalf of the Company and the board I would like to welcome Mr. Quinlan as a board member. Mr. Quinlan is an independent nominee of Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. and has over 25 years of experience in the capital markets and mining industries. Mr. Quinlan replaces Mr. Axcell who did not stand for re-election at the AGM. The Company would like to thank Mr. Axcell for his many contributions and guidance during his tenure as a board member. As Chair of the Company's Project Steering Committee, Mr. Axcell greatly assisted the Company during the development and construction of the Bomboré mine including operations readiness preparations".

Results of Voting

The results of voting are noted below. For additional details on the resolutions, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 12, 2023.

1. To fix the number of directors at eight:

For % For Against % Against 212,678,864 99.79% 451,525 0.21%



2. To elect directors of the Company:

Nominee For % For Against % Against Joseph Conway 169,242,669 81.61% 38,143,505 18.39% Patrick Downey 201,927,271 97.37% 5,458,903 2.63% Robert Doyle 206,287,286 99.47% 1,098,888 0.53% Michael Halvorson 206,360,637 99.51% 1,025,537 0.49% Kate Harcourt 207,239,472 99.93% 146,702 0.07% Marco LoCascio 207,233,272 99.93% 152,902 0.07% Charles Oliver 207,262,072 99.94% 124,102 0.06% Matthew Quinlan 207,259,410 99.94% 126,764 0.06%



3. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration:

For % For Withhold % Withold 213,083,416 99.98% 46,975 0.02%



About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

Orezone is focusing on mining and processing the Phase I near surface free-dig oxides at a planned annual throughput of 5.7 million tonnes. The Company believes that Bomboré has a significant underlying sulphide resource to support a substantially larger Phase II expansion. The Company has recently completed a resource definition drill program, and plans to issue an updated mineral resource, reserve and life of mine plan, as part of this Phase II expansion. It is expected that the pending study will be completed in Q3-2023 to be followed by a production decision.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report for the 2019 Feasibility Study on the Bomboré Project entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.