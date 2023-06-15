Aya Gold & Silver Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors of Aya at its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

A total of 56,932,471 common shares or 48.92% of Aya's issued and outstanding common shares at the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

Detailed results are as below:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes Against % of Votes Against Natacha Garoute 55,764,452 99.82 102,488 0.18 Yves Grou 54,233,250 97.08 1,633,690 2.92 Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht 51,783,739 92.69 4,083,202 7.31 Benoit La Salle 53,580,440 95.91 2,286,500 4.09 Eloïse Martin 54,233,233 97.08 1,633,707 2.92 Marc Nolet de Brauwere 55,764,691 99.82 102,250 0.18 Nikolaos Sofronis 54,724,541 97.96 1,142,399 2.04 Robert Taub 54,723,841 97.95 1,143,099 2.05



The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration was approved:

Votes For: 56,923,085 (99.98%)

Votes Withheld: 9,386 (0.02%)

And finally, an advisory and non-binding resolution regarding executive compensation was approved:

Votes For: 54,954,025 (98.37%)

Votes Against: 912,916 (1.63%)

As previously announced by the Corporation on June 7, 2023, Mr. Nolet de Brauwere will be stepping down immediately and the Board of Directors will appoint Ms. Annie Torkia Lagacé to fill the vacancy created by his departure.

Forward-Looking Statements

