Anfield Energy Announces C$5 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2023 - Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), who have agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, 90,909,090 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.055 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,999,999.95 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") plus one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.085 for 24 months following the completion of the Offering.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A of NI 45-106, and will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.anfieldenergy.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the advancement of the Company's uranium and vanadium assets in the United States, and for general corporate purposes including the acquisition of the Marquez-Juan Tafoya uranium project in New Mexico (as previously announced by the Company on June 6, 2023). The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 6, 2023 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature including, but not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission of 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and will issue to the Agents that number of compensation options ("Compensation Options") equal to 6% of the Units issued under the Offering, with each Compensation Option exercisable into one Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on its conventional asset centre, as summarized below:

Arizona/Utah/Colorado - Shootaring Canyon Mill

A key asset in Anfield's portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield's conventional uranium assets consist of mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield's conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Slick Rock Project, the West Slope Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. A combined NI 43-101 PEA has been completed for the Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Projects. The PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and, resultantly, there is no certainty that the included preliminary economic assessment would be realized. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 200-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

