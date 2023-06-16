Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Updates on Prospecting at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Toronto, June 16, 2023 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is making significant progress in its helicopter-supported prospecting, mapping, and sampling programs with efforts focused on detailed regional ground exploration in the structural corridor south-southeast (SSE) of its Magnet Ridge Zone at Alces Lake, Saskatchewan.

"Early successes by our prospecting teams have led to the identification of a new high-priority surface showing called the 'Jesse Zone' which was discovered on the first day of field prospecting," stated Stephen Burega, President. "The prospecting team have now identified anomalies along the regional shear zone with biotite-rich pegmatite showings of up to 21,000 cps (counts per second) and the zone appears to be +85m in strike length and +20 m in width at surface."

"The Company uses radioactivity counts captured using a scintillometer (tracking potassium (K), uranium (U) and thorium (Th) levels with a focus on Th levels) to vector into monazite mineralization at surface. And these signal 'units' are measured as counts per second (cps). Higher "cps" levels is a positive indicator for our prospecting crews as they look for new targets along the structural corridor," Burega stated.

Summary:

The overall area is consistently producing 1,500-3,000 cps from scintillometer readings with numerous hotspots of 5,000-7,000 cps;





Multiple thick biotite-rich pegmatites occur with biotite schists (i.e. glimmerites, the Pebbly Bio-Schist unit) within a 400 m radius area containing scattered readings of 2,000 cps;





The team believes that the numerous surface showings are connected under overburden; and





Detailed mapping and sampling continues at the Jesse Zone to confirm the full extent of this new zone

"This is a great start to the exploration season, and the Jesse Zone will certainly warrant exploratory drilling once we have completed the step-out drill program currently underway at Magnet Ridge," Burega continued.

The helicopter-supported prospecting programs in the structural corridor area aims to identify and evaluate potential mineralization within this promising geological zone. By utilizing advanced techniques and data collection methods, Appia is enhancing its understanding of the corridor's mineral potential.

About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

