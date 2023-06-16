Oroco Announces Filing Of Technical Report For The Santo Tomas Project

Vancouver, June 16, 2023 - Oroco Resource Corp. ("Oroco" or the "Company") (TSXV: OCO; OTCQB: ORRCF, BF: OR6) is pleased to announce that it has filed a report titled Santo Tomas Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate" (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Report is in support of the mineral resource estimate for Oroco's Santo Tomas Project in Sinaloa Mexico, previously reported in the Company's news release of May 3, 2023.

This report was prepared as a NI 43-101 technical report on a mineral resource estimate for Oroco Resource Corp. (Oroco or the Company) by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. and Ausenco Engineering Canada, Inc. and SRK Consulting (US), Inc., SRK Consulting (Canada), on the Santo Tomas Project (the Project) with an effective date of April 21, 2023. The Report is available on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.orocoresourcecorp.com.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in the collective 1,172.8 hectare ("ha") "Core Concessions" of the Santo Tomas Project in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in 7,861.3 ha of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total project area of 22,323.8 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends from Santo Tomas up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. Santo Tomas hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the property was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totalling approximately 30,000 meters. The Company has completed its 2021-2023 drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas with a total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 160 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached by a 32 km access road, part of which was originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information on Oroco can be found on its website at www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

