Mako Mining Begins Work at Las Conchitas, Processing of Material Expected in July

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2023 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin processing material from Las Conchitas, located immediately to the south of the company's San Albino gold mine which is currently in commercial production. Material extracted from Las Conchitas will be processed at the Company's San Albino plant.

The approval allows for the extraction from six areas of interest (San Pablo, Mina Francisco, El Limon, Mango, Bayacun and Las Dolores). The intent of this approval will allow the Company to confirm metallurgical test results at a commercial scale while awaiting for full mining permits by the end of this year. Diluted vein material from Las Conchitas is expected to be delivered to the plant in July.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako states, "receiving this approval is very important for the Company. Along with material coming from San Albino, Las Conchitas made up a significant portion of the mine plan for 2023. In July, Mako will begin processing 50% diluted vein material at the plant (with the remainder coming from stockpile material) instead of the approximately 35% we have been processing since February. The resource update for Las Conchitas is due to be completed shortly. Beginning in 2024, the material extracted from Las Conchitas will provide the primary open pit feed source for the plant over the coming years."

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

