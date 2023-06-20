Camino Granted Additional Drilling Permits at the Los Chapitos Project, Peru; Expands Permitted Area to 6,012 Hectares

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2023 - Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the Evaluation of the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) for the Los Chapitos Copper Project ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project"). The Project area has been expanded to 6,012.50 hectares with the approval of the Modified Environmental Impact Study (MEIA), allowing Camino to target exploration drilling at the Lagunillas, Diva, and part of the Atajo copper mineralized structural trends that cumulatively extend over 20 km (Figure 1). The expanded permit allows for significant copper exploration over new areas of known copper mineralization with exploration partner Nittetsu Mining (see news release dated June 14, 2023).

Highlights:

Expanded EIA now includes 3 copper mineralized fault trends: Lagunillas, Diva and Atajo that cumulatively extend over 20km.

New Diana prospect with surface channel samples of 1.05% oxidized copper over 56 meters permitted for inaugural drilling.

Exploration work to commence under Nittetsu Mining partnership consisting of surface mapping, geophysics, and road building to access new drilling targets.

"Through a comprehensive EIA expansion process, we have opened up three copper mineralized trends to explore with our new partner, Nittetsu, at our Los Chapitos copper discovery", said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "Our goal is to connect new discoveries of oxide mineralization to add to our inventory at the Adriana Zone (see news release dated January 19, 2021) and Lourdes Zone (see news release dated September 7, 2022). We are now permitted to diamond drill the Diana outcrop with 1.05% Cu over 56 m at surface and explore for additional buried copper mantos that connect to the same copper mineralized trends."

Figure 1. Location map of the Los Chapitos claims, and view of the extended EIA permitted area.

The extension of the EIA allows Camino to focus exploration strategies in the new structural Trends of Lagunillas and Atajo, which form a fault system parallel to the Diva Trend that host the Adriana and Lourdes copper discoveries. New targets, such as Diana (see news release dated February 8, 2023), Lagunillas, and Higos, have been identified in the Lagunillas Trend (Figure 2). In the Atajo Trend, previous diamond drilling has intercepted broad zones of copper mineralization (see news release dated December 6, 2017), and geochemical copper anomalies of greater than 1% copper at surface (Figure 2), provide geological potential for further discoveries (Figure 3).

Figure 2. Exploration plan for targets along the Diva Trend (possible leached zones); and the Diana target.

Figure 3. Location of the new targets and the exploratory potential covered by the EIA extension.

About Camino Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, the Company has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical information, including sampling and analytical test data.

