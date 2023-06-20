Metalite Resources Announces Appointment of an Expert in LCT Pegmatites to Its Advisory Board

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 - Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE:METL)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("Metalite" or the "Company") a leading exploration company specializing in battery metals in West Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Benedikt Steiner to its advisory board. Dr. Steiner, a renowned expert in grass roots LCT Pegmatite exploration, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to further strengthen Metalite's strategic capabilities in the battery metals sector.

Dr. Steiner has dedicated his career to the study and exploration of LCT Pegmatites, a class of mineral deposits known for their significant concentrations of lithium, cesium, and tantalum. His expertise spans over 13 years during which he was involved in the Rössing Z20 discovery (Namibia) in 2011-12 and was the driving force behind the discovery of a granite-hosted mineralization system in the Vosges Mountains (France). Dr. Steiner is a published expert who has contributed to several peer-reviewed journal articles and selected regional exploration reports in geochemical exploration and targeting.Recently, Dr. Steiner has been running field and consulting work in Norway, Argentina, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Mozambique, Finland and Myanmar. Dr. Steiner previously worked as an exploration professional for Rio Tinto Exploration, and in his current role as Senior Lecturer and MSc Programme Director in Exploration and Mining Geology at Camborne School of Mines. Dr. Steiner holds a Ph.D. in Geochemical Exploration from the Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter and a M.Sc. in Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Steiner to our advisory board," said Dave Melling, CEO of Metalite. "His profound understanding of LCT Pegmatites and his extensive network within the industry will be instrumental in guiding our exploration efforts and maximizing the potential of our battery metals projects."

As a member of Metalite Resources' advisory board, Dr. Steiner will provide strategic guidance and technical expertise to support the Company's exploration activities, project development, and future growth initiatives. His deep understanding of LCT Pegmatites will contribute to the Company's goal of identifying and evaluating potential mineral resources, to help ensure the Company remains at the forefront of advancements in battery metals exploration.

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer uniquely positioned to generate incremental shareholder value through its vast battery metals focused license portfolio in Liberia, West Africa and an extensive precious metals focused project portfolio in NSW, Australia. The Company has 6 Australian projects covering over 600 sq km's in NSW and includes 67 historical mines and prospects focused on Gold and Silver, along with various indicator minerals that occur along with these precious metals.With the recent acquisition of Next Generation Resources, the Company has amassed a set of eight highly prospective licenses (either granted or pending grant) that show evidence of high-potential mineralization containing various lucrative metals, including Lithium, REEs, Cobalt, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Aluminium and Gold.

