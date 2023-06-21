Seahawk Gold Corp. June 2023 Corporate Update

Vancouver, June 21, 2023 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") has been active in 2023 with IP Surveys completed on the Touchdown and Blitz properties by late spring outlining numerous anomalies on both properties.

In April 2023, Seahawk tasked Goldspot Earth Labs with compiling all the data on both the Touchdown and Blitz properties. To date, the drill hole compilation and geology have been completed, and the geophysical compilation is nearing completion after integrating the recently completed IP surveys.

After this, we will analyze the Touchdown and the Blitz properties utilizing the Goldspot Earth Labs proprietary Artificial Intelligence Program to determine our priority drill targets.

It is anticipated that by later this fall 2023, we will diamond drill evaluate our priority targets on both the Touchdown and the Blitz properties.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is excited about the great potential to host economic gold deposits and with the planned exploration program we can more precisely identify and expand these mineralized zones.

This press release was approved by Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., Seahawk Gold Corp. President and non-arm's length Qualified Person, and is responsible for the content of this Press Release under NI-43-101.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For further information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com.

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170859