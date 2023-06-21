Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2023 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2023 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Charles Jeannes 234,288,614 99.15 % 2,007,046 0.85 % Jason Simpson 236,235,996 99.97 % 59,664 0.03 % Jean Robitaille 222,749,093 94.27 % 13,546,567 5.73 % Tim Haldane 234,307,058 99.16 % 1,988,602 0.84 % David Stephens 234,303,538 99.16 % 1,992,121 0.84 % Elizabeth McGregor 235,998,311 99.87 % 297,349 0.13 % Tamara Brown 234,626,414 99.29 % 1,669,246 0.71 % Ana Sofía Ríos 235,982,512 99.87 % 313,148 0.13 % Scott Langley 221,048,697 93.55 % 15,246,963 6.45 %



The shareholders also: (1) approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) approved a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay". Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:



Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Against % Against Withheld/ Abstain % Withheld/ Abstain Appointment of Auditors Carried 244,700,904 99.97 % - - 68,106 0.03 % Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Carried 230,438,094 97.52 % 5,810,751 2.46 % 46,813 0.02 %



The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2022 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico, (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States, and (3) Cerro Quema, located in Los Santos Province, Panama. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a pre-feasibility-stage, open-pit, heap leach gold project, a copper-gold sulphide resource, and various exploration targets. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.