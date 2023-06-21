Menü Artikel
Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

22:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2023 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2023 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Charles Jeannes

234,288,614

99.15 %

2,007,046

0.85 %

Jason Simpson

236,235,996

99.97 %

59,664

0.03 %

Jean Robitaille

222,749,093

94.27 %

13,546,567

5.73 %

Tim Haldane

234,307,058

99.16 %

1,988,602

0.84 %

David Stephens

234,303,538

99.16 %

1,992,121

0.84 %

Elizabeth McGregor

235,998,311

99.87 %

297,349

0.13 %

Tamara Brown

234,626,414

99.29 %

1,669,246

0.71 %

Ana Sofía Ríos

235,982,512

99.87 %

313,148

0.13 %

Scott Langley

221,048,697

93.55 %

15,246,963

6.45 %


The shareholders also: (1) approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) approved a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay". Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

% For

Against

% Against

Withheld/ Abstain

% Withheld/ Abstain

Appointment of Auditors

Carried

244,700,904

99.97 %

-

-

68,106

0.03 %

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Carried

230,438,094

97.52 %

5,810,751

2.46 %

46,813

0.02 %


The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2022 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico, (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States, and (3) Cerro Quema, located in Los Santos Province, Panama. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a pre-feasibility-stage, open-pit, heap leach gold project, a copper-gold sulphide resource, and various exploration targets. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.



Contact
Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, www.orlamining.com, info@orlamining.com
