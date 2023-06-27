Almonty (the Company) Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2023:
Common Shares represented at the Meeting:
102,245,380
Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:
228,032,458
Total Shareholders Voted by Proxy:
87
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:
44.84%
(a)
Number of Directors
The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) was passed.
Election of Directors
The six (6) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes
|
|
Lewis Black
102,018,501
99.78%
226,879
0.22%
Daniel D'Amato
102,156,216
99.91%
89,164
0.09%
Thomas Gutschlag
102,218,390
99.97%
26,990
0.03%
Mark Trachuk
100,156,216
97.96%
2,089,164
2.04%
Andrew Frazer
96,966,993
94.84%
5,278,387
5.16%
David Hanick
102,013,136
99.97%
232,244
0.23%
Appointment of Auditor
The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.
|
Approval of Amendment of Warrant
The resolution in respect of the approval of the Amendment of Warrants, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 26, 2023, was passed as a disinterested resolution. As such, 56,462,485 votes were not included in the votes.
Almonty Industries Inc.
(signed) "Lewis Black"
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and CEO
Telephone: +1 647 438-9766
Email: info@almonty.com