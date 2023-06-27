Eureka Lithium Engages Market Maker and European Marketing Firm

Vancouver, June 27, 2023 - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE:ERKA) (OTC:SCMCF) (FWB:S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") as a market maker for its shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

ITG is a leading Canadian broker dealer, providing liquidity and execution services to clients around the world. As a market maker for Eureka, ITG will strive to enhance the liquidity of, and contribute to a fair and orderly market for Eureka's shares in accordance with the policies of the CSE by buying and selling Eureka's shares on the CSE as well as other alternative Canadian trading venues.

Jeff Wilson, CEO of Eureka, commented, "ITG brings tremendous experience and commitment to outstanding client service, which we believe will help Eureka deliver the best possible trading experience for our investors. This is an important step forward for the Company and we are eager to work with ITG."

"ITG is excited to be working with Eureka to provide market-making services to their growing shareholder base," said ITG's Managing Director, Jeff Gamble. "Our experienced traders and proven technology will help to provide a liquid and efficient trading environment for Eureka shares."

ITG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets. The contract with ITG is for an initial 3-month period, with automatic monthly extensions thereafter for a monthly fee of CDN $5,000. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. ITG and Eureka are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for ITG's services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group, Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

The Company also announces an agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) for marketing services beginning June 27th, 2023 and to be provided until August 30th, 2023 or until budget exhaustion. MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the company through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of EUR 250,000. The promotional activity will occur by email, Facebook, and Google. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company, and will not receive any shares of the Company as compensation.

The Company is pleased to announce that its website www.eurekalithiumcorp.com is now live.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium Corp. is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South, and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

Contact information:

Jeffrey Wilson: Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jeffreyrwilson1@gmail.com

Website: www.eurekalithiumcorp.com

