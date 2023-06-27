Musk Metals Acquires Pontax South and Il Interdite Lithium Properties in James Bay, Quebec and Retains Benoit Moreau as VP of Exploration

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2023 - Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that it has acquired two lithium properties strategically located in James Bay, Quebec.

The Pontax South property consists of 105 claims covering 5,603 hectares (56 km2) and immediately adjacent to the south to Li-Ft Power Ltd.'s Pontax project which contains the most extensive Lithium anomaly within Li-Ft's Quebec portfolio. The Pontax South Property is also 60 km southwest of Stria Lithium's Pontax project and 90 km southwest of Brunswick Exploration Inc.'s Anatacau West project.

All these projects are near the major NE-SW Causabiscau Shear Zone which is a sharp, steep, and deep-seated regional structure that is 50 to 200 m wide and over 160 km long, separating the Nemiscau Sedimentary Sub-Province from the La Grande Pluto-Volcanic Sub-Province. The Nemiscau Sub-Province is comprised mostly of metasediments and little greenstone belts, felsic intrusives and large masses of pegmatites.

The Causabiscau Shear Zone transects the Pontax South property over 16 km, representing approximately 10% of its total length. In addition, another regional Shear Zone, oriented E-W, crosscuts the property over 6 km. Many Lithium deposits and occurrences are closely and spatially associated to shear zones, evidencing entrapment, and tend to form at or near the contact of mafic, ultramafic or amphibolite rocks which are reported at Pontax South.

Figure 1: Pontax South Property

The Ile Interdite property consists of 20 claims covering 1,089 hectares (10.9 km2) and extends over 5 km along the Nottaway River Shear Zone, a prominent regional structure that can be followed over 200 km. Ile Interdite is near the contact between the Nemiscau Sedimentary and the Opatica Pluto-Volcanic Sub-Provinces, consisting of paragneiss and amphibolite rocks.

The Ile Interdite property hosts an important beryl showing that was identified in the 1960's by the same group of Quebec government geologists who reported spodumene at both Whabouchi and Cyr deposit's locations. Beryl is a relatively rare pathfinder mineral for lithium, often observed in pegmatites. At Ile Interdite, beryl is disseminated in a pegmatite.

Figure 2: Ile Interdite Property

Terms of the Purchase Agreement

The purchase price payable to the arm's length Vendors for the mineral claims shall be as follows: (i) cash payment of $50,000 upon the closing of the next hard dollar financing; (ii) issuing 1,500,000 common shares of the Company to each of the two vendors; and (iii) granting a 2% underlying royalty. The Company has a right to acquire 1% (50% of the underlying royalty) at any time for the payment of $1,000,000.

The closing of the transaction will be completed as soon as possible after all applicable regulatory approvals of the transaction have been obtained, but no later than July 31, 2023, or at such other place or date as may be mutually agreed upon by the purchase and vendors.

Appointment of Benoit Moreau as VP Exploration

Musk Metals has retained Mr. Benoit Moreau, as its VP of Exploration to oversee exploration initiatives for its portfolio of highly prospective, discovery stage mineral properties. Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., holds a B.Sc. in geology from the Université de Montréal, a B.Eng. (mining) from École Polytechnique (Montréal) and a MBA from the Université du Québec. Mr. Moreau has more than three decades of various experience in exploration, project development and process engineering as well as asset evaluation and acquisitions.

Over the last 15 years, Mr. Moreau was mostly involved in strategic and critical minerals such as Rare Earths, Graphite, Tin, Tungsten, and Lithium.

Qualified Person: Benoit Moreau (P.Eng) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The Company's properties are in the "Allison Lake Batholith" of Northwestern Ontario, and the "Chapais-Chibougamau", "Abitibi", and "James Bay" regions of Quebec.

