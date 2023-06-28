Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Vancouver, June 28, 2023 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have completed an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 1,353 line-km were surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within six weeks from Axiom Exploration Group and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

Traction entered into an option agreement with Forum whereby Traction is entitled to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3 million in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum is the Operator during this First Option Period. Traction has the further option to earn up to 100% interest in the project by making $1.7 million in cash payments, 5.5 million share payments and $6 million in exploration up until December 31, 2028. Forum would retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty and $8 million in milestone payments (see News Release dated February 7, 2023).

The Grease River Project

The Grease River Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin near the community of Fond du Lac. The Grease River Project consists of two separate claim blocks situated along the NE-trending Grease River Shear zone, a major intracontinental shear zone greater than 400 km long. The nearby Fond du Lac uranium deposit was previously discovered within the shear zone by Amok Ltd. ("Amok") and Eldorado Nuclear Ltd. ("Eldorado") in the 1970s and a historical resource estimate was included which was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), of one million pounds uranium at an average grade of 0.25% U3O8*. While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable‎, given the extensive exploration work completed by Amok / Eldorado, experienced mineral resource companies, and the quality of the ‎historical work completed‎, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current ‎mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral. As such, ‎the historical estimate should not be relied upon. The Company further notes that the Grease River Project claims are located along trend of the deposit to the southwest and northeast. Limited exploration has been conducted in the Grease River Project area.

*Homeniuk, L A, Clark, R. J., and Bonnar, R., Eldorado Nuclear Limited, CIM Bulletin May,1982. "Fond-du-Lac uranium deposit"

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Figure 1. Location of the Grease River Project in northern Saskatchewan nearby the community of Fond-du-Lac. The southern claim block is in Athabasca Basin sandstone cover (yellow) and the northern block is in basement rocks (shown with background magnetics). Dashed line is the Grease River Shear Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/171597_f349f88084715b4a_003full.jpg

