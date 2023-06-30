Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 30, 2023 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 29, 2023. A total of 31,975,160 common shares representing 68.86% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.

Appointment of Auditors

BF Borgers CPA PC, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 30,214,268 99.99% 1,963 0.01% James Schweitzer 29,909,968 98.99% 306,263 1.01% James Longshore 29,899,268 98.95% 316,963 1.05% Denis Laviolette 29,912,468 98.99% 303,763 1.01%% Hans Morsches 29,909,968 98.99% 306,263 1.01% Todd Gibson 29,414,868 97.35% 801,363 2.65%

Yves P. Clement, P.Geo.,will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.

Stock Option Plan

The Shareholders voted 96.30% in favor of the unallocated stock options to be granted under the Company's stock option plan.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

James Longshore: President and CEO

Telephone: 416 628-2881

E-mail: info@xtragold.com

Website: www.xtragold.com

