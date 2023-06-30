Menü Artikel
Talisker Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

19:12 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held June 29, 2023.

A total of 172,871,432 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 45% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including: setting the board of directors at six; election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company, providing for one vacancy on the board; the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; authorization of unallocated options and RSUs under the Company's stock option and RSU plans; and approval of a share consolidation of one new common share for up to each five old common shares of the Company.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted Vote
#		 Voted For
%		 Voted Withhold
#		 Voted Withhold
%
Terence Harbort 166,715,900 99.086 1,538,019 0.914
Robert Power 168,204,554 99.971 49,365 0.029
Morris Prychidny 168,204,554 99.971 49,365 0.029
Christina Smith 168,205,054 99.971 48,865 0.029
Eric Tremblay 152,943,766 90.901 15,310,153 9.099


For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort
President and CEO
terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com
+1 416 361 2808		 Matt Filgate
Vice President, Corporate Development
matt.filgate@taliskerresources.com
+1 778 679 3579


About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,392 hectares over 487 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.



