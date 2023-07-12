Champion Iron Provides Notice Of First Quarter Results For Fy2024, Conference Call Webcast Details, And Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Date

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - (SYDNEY, July 12, 2023) - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on July 28, 2023, at 9:00 AM (Montréal time) / 11:00 PM (Sydney time) with senior management, during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, of the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 764 8688 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 390 0546 Tel. Australia: 1800 076 068 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 416 764 8677 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 390 0541 Replay pass code: 757974 # Replay expiration: Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11:59 PM (Montréal time) /

Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 1:59 PM (Sydney time)



Champion also confirms that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on August 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM (Montréal time) / August 31, 2023, 7:00 AM (Sydney time), and that the last date for director nominations will be July 19, 2023, by 3:00 AM (Montréal time) / 5:00 PM (Sydney time). Additional information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders will be announced prior to the event.

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentrators that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power. The two concentrators have a combined nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa and produce a low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality concentrate. In January 2023, the Company announced the positive findings of a feasibility study evaluating upgrading half of the Bloom Lake mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore and approved an initial budget to advance the project. Bloom Lake's high-grade and low contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. The Company ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and has sold its iron ore concentrate to customers globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to Bloom Lake, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project, located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Consolidated Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake.

