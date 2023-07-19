Banyan Demonstrates Mineralization Continuity for Powerline and Aurex Hill for the AurMac Property, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2023 - Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to release the results from twenty-five (25) diamond drill holes from the Company's ongoing 2023 exploration campaign. These drill holes establish that the gold mineralization is continuous between Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits located on the Company's AurMac Property (the "Property"), Yukon Territory.

Assay highlights include:

AX-23-415: 37.4 metres ("m") of 0.82 g/t Au from 103.4 m

AX-23-429: 28.0 m of 0.81 g/t Au from 80.5 m

AX-23-429: 18.5 m of 2.22 g/t Au from 182.0 m

AX-23-436: 53.8 m of 0.81 g/t Au from 194.5 m

AX-23-451: 17.7 m of 1.44 g/t Au from 141.1 m

"Confirmation that AurMac gold mineralization is continuous between Powerline and Aurex Hill was an important goal of our Phase 1 drill program," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO, "All these reported drill holes are post the 2023 6.2 Million Ounce Gold Resource update and are additive to the overall mineral resource of the Property validating management's position there remains room to grow this on and near surface deposit.The areal extent of AurMac's interpreted gold mineralization continues to be expanded with each batch of assay results received."

Highlighted results from this set of drill holes are presented in Figures 1-2 and Tables 1-2.

The Powerline and Aurex Hill gold deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the property.

Highlighted instances of visible gold identified from these holes is shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

Figure 1: AurMac Drill Hole Locations, showing the location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in MRE (grey, black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2023 drilling (red and yellow dots).

Figure 2: Close up view of the AurMac Drill Hole Locations, showing the location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in MRE (grey, black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2023 drilling (red and yellow dots).

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline and Aurex Hill Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results will be made available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-23-412 21.3 41.5 20.2 0.22 And 61.0 77.0 16.0 0.40 And 103.6 110.0 6.4 0.29 And 169.3 174.5 5.2 0.94 And 228.6 233.2 4.6 0.32 AX-23-413 38.3 45.6 7.3 0.64 And 71.9 105.5 33.6 0.33 And 125.1 142.0 16.9 0.75 And 172.0 184.0 12.0 0.33 AX-23-414 9.1 19.8 10.7 0.42 And 50.3 71.0 20.7 0.50 AX-23-415 22.9 50.3 27.4 0.24 And 64.3 80.3 16.0 0.38 And 103.4 140.8 37.4 0.82 Including 136.4 136.8 0.4 51.60 And 198.1 207.8 9.7 1.00 And 238.5 246.5 8.0 0.24 AX-23-416 And 36.1 38.7 2.6 0.60 And 88.0 102.8 14.8 0.21 AX-23-417 18.3 21.2 2.9 0.49 And 38.0 40.4 2.4 0.37 And 74.7 78.7 4.0 1.67 And 118.1 126.5 8.4 0.37 And 144.5 154.8 10.3 0.26 And 172.2 183.1 10.9 0.60 AX-23-420 31.1 46.6 15.5 0.20 And 79.3 88.4 9.1 0.27 And 108.3 146.7 38.4 0.24 AX-23-421 92.1 95.7 3.6 0.32 And 113.5 123.0 9.5 0.24 And 134.5 162.3 27.8 0.29 And 181.6 189.1 7.5 0.21 AX-23-422 13.7 25.9 12.2 0.55 And 55.3 67.0 11.7 0.23 And 144.8 158.2 13.4 0.32 AX-23-424 16.1 32.0 15.9 0.22 And 39.6 46.9 7.3 0.36 And 82.8 110.6 27.8 0.31 And 138.6 155.5 16.9 0.21 And 166.1 240.9 74.8 0.25 AX-23-426 18.0 86.9 68.9 0.25 And 109.3 121.9 12.6 0.28 And 133.1 142.0 8.9 0.72 And 167.7 172.2 4.5 0.97 AX-23-427 37.5 78.8 41.3 0.21 And 86.8 99.0 12.2 0.21 And 120.4 128.4 8.0 0.52 And 146.6 221.1 74.5 0.38 AX-23-429 36.0 49.5 13.5 0.25 And 80.5 108.5 28.0 0.81 And 126.5 134.5 8.0 0.31 And 151.1 153.8 2.7 0.55 And 182.0 200.5 18.5 2.22 And 240.0 245.0 5.0 0.28 AX-23-431 25.5 31.5 6.0 0.77 And 48.0 60.5 12.5 0.34 And 76.0 129.0 53.0 0.35 And 159.5 163.0 3.5 0.23 And 170.7 173.5 2.8 0.41 And 222.8 228.5 5.7 0.50 AX-23-432 23.9 50.4 26.5 0.26 And 93.4 105.8 12.4 0.83 And 115.3 122.2 6.9 0.21 And 151.4 173.9 22.5 0.53 And 207.7 222.9 15.2 0.29 AX-23-435 63.0 83.3 20.3 0.47 And 139.0 142.0 3.0 1.57 AX-23-436 5.0 11.2 6.2 0.20 And 27.2 39.1 11.9 0.74 And 69.0 71.3 2.3 0.39 And 194.5 248.3 53.8 0.81 AX-23-438 8.4 16.7 8.3 0.34 And 49.0 62.5 13.5 0.14 And 76.2 90.8 14.6 0.70 And 103.2 129.1 25.9 0.35 And 143.3 152.4 9.1 0.47 And 180.8 189.3 8.5 0.25 AX-23-440 10.7 49.5 38.8 0.50 And 66.5 77.0 10.5 1.07 And 100.6 108.5 7.9 1.12 And 139.5 144.0 4.5 0.43 And 177.0 185.5 8.5 0.62 And 199.0 205.0 6.0 0.39 AX-23-441 23.5 56.5 33.0 0.20 And 79.5 87.8 8.3 0.82 And 104.0 128.0 24.0 0.72 And 149.4 153.5 4.1 0.26 AX-23-442 7.3 16.8 9.5 0.31 And 29.0 32.5 3.5 0.29 And 44.9 46.0 1.1 0.32 And 73.0 76.0 3.0 1.05 And 98.6 109.5 10.9 0.57 And 123.5 137.0 13.5 0.91 And 148.5 152.4 3.9 0.89 And 161.5 163.0 1.5 2.18 And 186.0 204.2 18.2 0.34 AX-23-445 18.0 19.5 1.5 1.46 And 39.0 40.5 1.5 0.94 And 50.0 52.0 2.0 0.79 And 71.7 81.8 10.1 0.42 And 113.1 115.1 2.0 15.30 And 138.5 140.7 2.2 1.01 And 164.6 175.3 10.7 0.20 AX-23-448 115.0 129.5 14.5 0.32 And 138.6 167.8 29.2 0.27 And 206.1 207.6 1.5 0.29 And 230.1 231.7 1.6 0.43 And 242.1 243.5 1.4 0.65 And 251.0 257.0 6.0 0.32 And 269.1 273.3 4.2 0.22 AX-23-450 And 21.3 22.9 1.6 1.12 And 97.5 99.0 1.5 1.01 And 151.0 161.5 10.5 1.12 And 177.7 181.7 4.0 0.59 AX-23-451 And 96.6 128.5 31.9 0.27 And 141.1 158.8 17.7 1.44 And 177.4 188.5 11.1 0.20

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-23-412 468600 7082803 892 348 -59 235 AX-23-413 468600 7082803 892 292 -60 235 AX-23-414 468498 7082503 893 008 -61 233 AX-23-415 468600 7082803 892 095 -53 313 AX-23-416 468498 7082503 893 089 -59 312 AX-23-417 468703 7082806 899 091 -58 305 AX-23-420 468429 7082502 893 089 -60 205 AX-23-421 468703 7082806 899 003 -55 191 AX-23-422 468429 7082502 893 001 -58 226 AX-23-424 468503 7082809 877 359 -58 244 AX-23-426 468497 7082578 892 001 -60 219 AX-23-427 468399 7082804 866 007 -56 250 AX-23-429 468573 7082615 895 358 -62 323 AX-23-431 468403 7082892 865 003 -56 296 AX-23-432 468604 7082701 896 002 -60 259 AX-23-435 468400 7082703 868 001 -59 213 AX-23-436 468402 7082992 857 004 -55 311 AX-23-438 468501 7082698 884 359 -63 255 AX-23-440 468510 7082897 878 357 -54 209 AX-23-441 468397 7082602 877 004 -60 215 AX-23-442 468604 7082905 885 012 -61 204 AX-23-445 468517 7082993 876 357 -57 206 AX-23-448 468301 7082113 890 001 -60 274 AX-23-450 468293 7082289 881 360 -59 206 AX-23-451 468394 7082102 909 355 -58 223

2023 Exploration Update

Banyan initiated its 2023 exploration program on March 1, 2023. One-hundred (100) drill holes and over 23,400 m of drilling has been completed to date which together closed the gap between the Powerline Zone and Aurex Hill Zone and extended the Aurex Hill Zone further to the east. The 2023 program will include approximately 80% of exploration drilling focused on Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits, as well as expanding the mineralization at Aurex Hill Zone to the east, and a commiserate ~20% on new targets. The Company is currently planning the Phase II exploration program for 2023.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by MSA Canada of Langley, BC utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 39-element IMS-116 analytical package with FAS-121 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were prepped by MSA personnel on site and then shipped to MSA Analytical laboratory in Langley, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2023 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 6.2 million ounces has an effective date of May 18, 2023.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres ("km") from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared on May 18, 2023 and consisted of 6,181,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(Mt) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (koz) Airstrip 0.25 41.2 0.68 897 Powerline 0.25 197.4 0.61 3,840 Aurex Hill 0.30 74.3 0.60 1,444 Total Combined 0.25 to 0.3 312.9 0.61 6,181

Notes: ‎

The effective date for the Mineral Resource is May 18, 2023. The updated Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com effective July 7, 2023. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, UD$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold Corp.

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

