Golden Minerals Company Reports Q2 2023 Gold Production
Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production figures from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2023. The Company concluded open pit mining at the Rodeo mine during the month of June and moved to processing of stockpiled material.
|Rodeo Operations Statistics
|Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31, 2023
|Qtr. Ended
Jun. 30, 2023
|Six Months
Ended
Jun. 30, 2023
|Tonnes mined (1)
|
|
154,371
|
|
72,525
|
|
226,896
|Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2)
|
|
18,467
|
|
10,669
|
|
10,669
|Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)
|
|
133,349
|
|
111,422
|
|
111,422
|Tonnes processed
|
|
54,272
|
|
50,787
|
|
105,059
|Average tonnes per day processed
|
|
603
|
|
558
|
|
580
|Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne)
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.6
|Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne)
|
|
9.0
|
|
5.8
|
|
7.4
|Plant recovery - gold (%)
|
|
72.6
|
|
71.6
|
|
72.2
|Plant recovery - silver (%)
|
|
75.5
|
|
85.6
|
|
80.4
|Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)
|
|
2,081
|
|
1,828
|
|
3,909
|Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)
|
|
11,535
|
|
7,742
|
|
19,277
|Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4)
|
|
2,219
|
|
1,923
|
|
4,142
|Gold sold in dore (ounces)
|
|
2,112
|
|
1,726
|
|
3,838
|Silver sold in dore (ounces)
|
|
11,369
|
|
7,745
|
|
19,114
|Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)
|
|
2,248
|
|
1,821
|
|
4,069
|Average realized price, before refining and selling costs
|Gold (dollar per ounce)
|
$
|
1,891.24
|
$
|
1,976.45
|
$
|
1,929.56
|Silver (dollar per ounce)
|
$
|
22.60
|
$
|
24.34
|
$
|
23.31
Notes:
(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste
(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant
(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing
(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price
In addition, the Company sold approximately 656 tonnes of gold-rich pyrite concentrate, 118 tonnes of silver-rich lead concentrate and 63 tonnes of zinc concentrate during the second quarter 2023. The concentrate was produced from mineralized material from the Velardeña Properties that was mined and stockpiled during 2022 as part of the test-mining program.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals is a gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine, advancing its Velardeña and Yoquivo properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.
Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/golden-minerals-company/ and https://twitter.com/Golden_Minerals
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720159070/en/
Contact
For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:
Golden Minerals Company
Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations
(303) 839-5060