Blue Thunder Acquires Lithium Project in Nevada

Toronto, July 20, 2023 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder", "Blue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a lithium exploration project in Nevada. This is a further step in Blue's new focus on critical metals as announced in the Company's News Release dated July 7, 2023.

The Nevada Lithium Project comprises 85 US federal mineral lode claims, covering approximately 6.8 square kilometres (1,683 acres), in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The claims are owned by GGL Resource Corp ("GGL") through a bare trustee, Archer Cathro Geological (US) Ltd, and are part of a larger claim block that GGL is exploring for vein gold and porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization. The Nevada Lithium claims are underlain by Quaternary alluvium which is a prospective host for lithium mineralization. The Quaternary sediments are part of a basin that locally contains thick sections of lithium enriched claystone. The closest lithium bearing drill holes are located about 3.8 km to the north on Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp.'s Gemini property. Mineralization reported in drill holes on the Gemini property include 1,412 ppm lithium over 439 m, starting at 155.49 m below surface. Blue has acquired the right to explore for and develop lithium mineralization in the Quaternary alluvium in exchange for agreeing to pay the annual claim fees and a 2% NSR royalty payable to GGL in the event of future lithium production.

The Company's CEO, Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol said, "We are excited to moving quickly to add to our portfolio of prospective critical metals projects. This represents an exciting new direction for our company, and we look forward to announcing additional acquisitions in this space and to updating on exploration progress in due course. We are currently in advanced negotiations for additional lithium projects in Quebec, which we expect to be announcing shortly."

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is an exploration company that controls several prospective critical metals (including copper, cobalt, tungsten, gold, and tin) properties in the Yukon and one prospective lithium property in Nevada. The company also owns 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 51,000 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold mineralization, as it is on strike from Iamgold's 5 million ounces Au Nelligan project. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Project is prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, dusty@bluethundermining.com (647) 848-1009.



