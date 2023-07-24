Gold Hunter Closes Acquisition of Baie Verte Peninsula Properties, Joins the Mining Association of Newfoundland and Labrador

Vancouver, July 24, 2023 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) ("Gold Hunter", "HUNT" or the "Company") announces the closing acquisition of five mineral license packages adjacent to its Rambler Project ("the Rambler Project"), further to its news release issued July 13th, 2023, extending its land position by 239% to a total of 17,227.97 hectares. This strategic acquisition strengthens Gold Hunter's foothold in Newfoundland's main mining district.

Figure 1: Location map displaying Gold Hunter's increased land position (including the Rambler Project) in the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, including the newly-acquired mineral claim projects.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/174607_72ebe1ae3466fbd2_002full.jpg

Financing Continues

The Company is proceeding with its previously announced financing plan. Potential participants are invited to partake in a non-brokered private placement, structured as follows:

$0.25 per Unit of up to 2,000,000 units, potentially raising $500,000.

$0.30 per Flow-Through Unit of up to 833,000, potentially raising $250,000.

Each Unit and Flow-Through Unit also comes with a non-flow through Warrant, which can be exercised at $0.35 over a 24-month period. This offering is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and may pay a Finder's Fee. Upon closing, all securities will be held for a mandatory period of four months and one day.

Gold Hunter Resources - Key Insights: Dive into our Fact Sheet to understand more about our prime infrastructure, detailed historical research, prior production track record, and significant geological factors. Get a clear view of our operations and potential through our accompanying visual illustrations.

You can access our fact sheet, which provides a comprehensive overview of Gold Hunter Resources, on our website via the following link: https://goldhunterresources.com/investors.

Figures 2 & 3: Fact Sheet Pages 1 & 2 - A visual guide to understanding Gold Hunter Resources' strategic position in the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/174607_goldhunterfigure2.jpg

Stay tuned for the Company's inaugural Investor Presentation, which will be made available shortly for review. Focused on the Baie Verte Peninsula, a region known as the 'Heart of Mining in Newfoundland.'

Gold Hunter Joins Mining Industry NL: We're pleased to announce our Corporate Membership with the Mining Industry NL association. This relationship strengthens our position in Newfoundland and Labrador and allows us to leverage the association's wide-ranging advocacy, outreach, and connections within the mining sector. The Mining Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (MINL), established in 2010, has played a pivotal role in attracting both local and international investments to the province's rich mining sector through strategic partnerships, active stakeholder engagement, and effective governmental advocacy.



Internationally acclaimed as a leading mining hub, Newfoundland and Labrador's status has been validated by the Fraser Institute, which acknowledged it as the world's 4th top jurisdiction for investment in 2022, based on Investment Attractiveness.

About Gold Hunter Resources: Gold Hunter Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on the evaluation and development of mineral-rich regions in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Ontario, Canada. We operate in areas known for their mineral resources and are committed to identifying the full potential of our project sites in a responsible and sustainable manner.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

"Sean A. Kingsley"

President, CEO, and Director

Email: info@goldhunterresources.com

Phone: +1 604-440-8474

www.goldhunterresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider do not take responsibility for the accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's activities, exploration, drilling, and mineralization projects. These statements reflect the current views and assumptions of the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ substantially from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions change. Potential risks include operational hazards, geological uncertainties, assay interpretation, securing necessary permits, and financial contingencies. For a comprehensive discussion of these risk factors, please refer to the Company's publicly available documents at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174607