Horizon Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2023

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the June 2023 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.A key focus for the Company is on near term production and exploration upside within our 1,100km2 tenement package with multiple drill rigs operating as part of the large-scale new discovery and project generation exploration program. Horizon holds numerous multi - commodity assets including listed investments in the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.Primary activities during the Quarter included growth drilling at Penny's Find along strike and at depth, and drill planning for resource programs at Monument and Pinner (Cannon), Kestrel and Honeyeater (Binduli) and follow up at Penny's Find. New discovery drilling programs were also developed for Kanowna South and Lakewood. Exploration field work at the core Greater Boorara - Cannon - Golden Ridge project area and Lakewood continued.In addition, the Company has continued to advance the high-grade Cannon, Penny's Find and Rose Hill underground developments, statutory approval work, joint venture assessment and review of further consolidation and divestment opportunities.During the Quarter, funding and mining approval was received for the Cannon underground development, with Penny's Find already approved for potential sequential mining and production.*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/481Q8M60





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





