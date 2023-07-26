Sun Summit Provides Update on Recent Wildfire Activity in Central B.C.

Vancouver, July 26, 2023 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) announces that an evacuation order has been issued south of the town of Houston in response to an uncontrolled wildfire in the region. Exploration activities have been temporarily suspended and all personnel have been demobilised from site until the situation improves.

Highlights

Work has commenced for multi-stage exploration program: Exploration is focused on step-out drilling at Buck Main, targeting new zones of potential high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization in previously untested areas (see June 8, 2023 news release). In addition, surface exploration includes detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling in high-priority targets, including prospective new ground (see June 27, 2023 news release).

Assay and geochemical analyses underway: Core samples from three completed drill holes, half of a fourth drill hole, and 230 samples from surface exploration have been sent to the lab for assay and geochemical analyses, with results expected shortly.

No significant delays anticipated: The Company does not expect the wildfire to have a significant impact on the 2023 exploration program, which will resume as soon as it is safe and permissible to do so.

Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President stated: "We have temporarily suspended our exploration activities at the Buck Project to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors. We are closely monitoring the wildfire development in the region and are in regular contact with local authorities. The safety of our employees, contractors, and the local community is our top priority, and we extend our gratitude to the firefighters and emergency personnel working to control the wildfire. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the market updated as the wildfire situation evolves."

To date, three diamond drill holes have been completed at Buck Main, with a portion of a fourth drill hole recovered, for a total of 1,219 core samples. The drill rig is currently on site and has not been demobilized. Extensive surface exploration has been conducted in the area of Mt Morice and CR (recently acquired from Teck; see June 1, 2023 news release), with over 203 rock samples, 17 silt samples, and 10 soil samples (for a total of 230 samples) collected by the field crew in high-priority areas. All drill core and surface samples have been shipped to the lab for assay and geochemical analysis.

The Company is not aware of any damage or loss to infrastructure and will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly as the situation evolves.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Project is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

About the Buck Project

The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.

The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.

Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Roger Blair

Acuity Advisory Corp., Corporate Communications

rblair@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Forward-Looking Information

