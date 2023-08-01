Osisko Congratulates Patriot Battery Metals on its Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Corvette & Subsequent Strategic Investment by Albemarle Corporation

MONTREAL, Aug. 01, 2023 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to congratulate Patriot Battery Metals Inc. ("Patriot") on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite ("CV5") at its wholly owned Corvette Property ("Corvette" or "the Property"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.

The MRE at CV5 has established it as the largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas, returning 109.2 million tonnes at 1.42% Lithium Oxide ("Li 2 O") and 160 parts per million ("ppm") Tantalum Pentoxide ("Ta 2 O 5 ") of Inferred Resources, at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O, for a total of 3,835,000 tonnes contained lithium carbonate equivalent. Additionally, and as reported by Patriot, the resource and geological modelling has outlined significant potential for growth at CV5, which remains open at both ends along strike, and to depth along a significant portion of its length.

Osisko holds a sliding scale net smelter return ("NSR") royalty of 1.5-3.5% on precious metals, and 2.0% on all other products, including Lithium, at Corvette. Osisko estimates that a large majority (~80-95%) of the CV5 MRE falls on its 2.0% Lithium NSR royalty area (Figure 1). The maiden MRE includes only the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, and therefore does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property - CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV13; some of which are covered Osisko's royalty.

Figure 1. Map from Patriot's July 30, 2023 press release with Osisko's 2% NSR Lithium Royalty coverage overlayed in a yellow outline.

In addition, Osisko would like to further congratulate Patriot on its subsequently announced C$109 million strategic equity investment ("Strategic Investment") by Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle"). Upon closing of the Strategic Investment, Albemarle will own approximately 4.9% of Patriot's issued and outstanding common shares on a fully-diluted in-the-money basis, or 6.4% on a non-diluted, issued and outstanding basis. The proceeds from the Strategic Investment will be used to accelerate the development activities at Corvette and for general corporate purposes.

Paul Martin, Interim CEO of Osisko commented: "The consistency at which the Patriot team has been able to achieve remarkable drilling success going back to the discovery hole in the Fall of 2021, and now punctuated by yesterday's maiden CV5 MRE, speaks to the unique quality of the Corvette property, as well as Patriot's vision and understanding of a highly prospective hard rock Lithium camp. The subsequently announced strategic investment be Albemarle only serves to further underpin the quality of this asset on a global scale."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

