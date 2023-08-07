Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

Management Will Review Recent Progress At Its Kellyton Graphite Plant

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and to update investors as to the construction progress and feedstock supply for the Kellyton graphite plant. The call will be held on August 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)

1-604-638-5340 (International)

Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Webcast: westwaterresources.net/investors/presentations-events/

Conference Call Replay

1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)

1-412-317-0088 (International)

Access Code: 0311

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton advanced graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

