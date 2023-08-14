Firma Holdings Corp. Subsidiary Monochrome Corp. Signs Sales and Marketing Agreement with Touchstone Chemicals

DOWNERS GROVE, August 14, 2023 - Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC:FRMA) is pleased to announce sales and marketing agreement with the international chemical company Touchstone Chemicals. The principals of Touchstone came in from India last week for multiple meetings looking for a procurement company of various chemicals and petroleum-based products. The meetings were very productive and ended with a marketing and sales agreement for our subsidiary Monochrome Corp. While Touchstone was stateside we gave them multiple samples of finished and used products available for sale at the right price. "We are finalizing logistics with both isotainers and 40-foot containers so Touchstone can test these various products at its' processing facility in India, once approved the company anticipates sales revenue over one-hundred thousand US dollars per month to begin Q4 2023." states, FRMA CEO Sebastien DuFort.

ABOUT MONOCHROME CORP

The Company specializes in sourcing and coordinating with buyers and sellers to create value for their non-moving, odd lot materials or out of spec materials as well as used material from the Chemical and Petroleum industries.

ABOUT JAMORE FOOD & BEVERAGE INTERNATIONAL INC.

Jamore FBI markets multiple food and beverage products through its significant relationships throughout the food and beverage packaging and distribution system. The Company has Import/Export expertise along with packaging services for various retail and food service applications. These services include Digital Food Management, Shelf-stable products, and overall Food Security.

FRMA's Plan of Operations.

FRMA is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, is focused on emerging and middle market domestic and international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. FRMA and its subsidiaries look to acquire interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies within the consumer and industrial products industries.

