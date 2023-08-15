Excellon Provides Update on Kilgore Gold Project

Toronto, August 14, 2023 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (OTCQB: EXNRF) (FSE: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a U.S. District Court ruled in support of the United States Forest Service ("USFS") authorization of Excellon's Plan of Operations for the Kilgore Gold Project (the "Plan") to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dubois Ranger District, Clark County, Idaho.

"We are pleased with this decision and look forward to continuing our exploration of the Kilgore Gold Project," stated Shawn Howarth, President & CEO of Excellon.

As required by the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"), the Dubois Ranger District, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, and FS Region 4 conducted an environmental assessment ("EA") of the Plan submitted to the USFS in July 2020. After thorough review, the USFS determined that the Plan included appropriate safeguards and issued a Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact ("DN/FONSI"). In Q4 2021, the USFS authorized Excellon's Plan to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dubois Ranger District, Clark County, Idaho.

In Q2 2022, the Idaho Conservation League and Greater Yellowstone Coalition (the "ICL/GYC") filed a legal action (the "Action") in U.S. District Court challenging the USFS approval of the Plan. The Action followed the denial by the U.S. District Court of a motion filed by the ICL/GYC to reopen the 2018 proceeding against the USFS. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. ("Excellon Idaho Gold"), a subsidiary of Excellon, successfully filed a motion to intervene as a defendant intervenor to protect its interests in the matter. These legal proceedings did not impact the 2022 Kilgore drilling program.

Following scheduled briefings and a hearing to adjudicate the matter on May 10, 2023, the court ruled in favour of the USFS and Excellon on August 4, 2023, upholding the EA and DN/FONSI, and rejecting ICL/GYC's claims against the USFS.

The Memorandum Decision and Order, EA and DN/FONSI are available on Excellon Idaho Gold's website: https://excellonidaho.com.

Quarterly filings

Today the Company filed its condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 ("Financial Statements"), and associated management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities through the acquisition of advanced development or producing assets with further potential to gain from an experienced management team for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a portfolio of silver, base metals and precious metals assets including Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho; and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

