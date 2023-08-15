Menü Artikel
Holding(s) in Company

12:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

On 14 August 2023 Endeavour Mining Plc received the following notification from Van Eck
Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as of 11 August 2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Endeavour Mining Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name

VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Global Resources Fund
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
International Investors Gold
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
SLOAN GRF VanEck
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Resources UCITS
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Resources Fund
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11/08/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14/08/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.927% 10.927% 245,968,160
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 11.006% 11.006% 246,008,160



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42 26,877,822 10.927%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 26,877,822 10.927%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VanEck Gold Miners ETF 5.340% 5.340%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU) 0.128% 0.128%
VanEck Global Resources Fund 0.170% 0.170%
VanEck Natural Resources ETF 0.001% 0.001%
International Investors Gold 0.733% 0.733%
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund 0.043% 0.043%
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources 0.178% 0.178%
SLOAN GRF VanEck 0.009% 0.009%
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.045% 0.045%
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.339% 0.339%
VanEck Global Resources UCITS 0.005% 0.005%
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund 0.054% 0.054%
VE VIP Global Resources Fund 0.071% 0.071%
VanEck Africa Index ETF 0.018% 0.018%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.447% 3.447%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.345% 0.345%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held 26,877,823 shares and 10.927% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be held Open
11. Additional informationxvi


Place of completion Tampa, FL, USA
Date of completion 14 August 2023

Attachment



