Bravo's Phase 2 Program Defines Thick, High-Grade PGM+Au+Ni Mineralization at Depths of up to 330m Below Surface

Highlights include 54.2m at 3.33g/t PGM+Au, 0.22% Ni from 280.5m, including 32.5m at 4.99g/t PGM+Au, 0.30% Ni from 300.2m

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2023 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from fifteen diamond drill holes ("DDH") from the Southwest and Central Sectors at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil. Results are all from Bravo's Phase 2 Program that is successfully targeting potential extensions to mineralization down to approximately twice the depth of both historical and Bravo's Phase 1 drilling.

"The Phase 2 drill program continues to successfully define PGM+Au+Ni mineralization at depth from 150m to ~330m below surface. DDH23LU175 demonstrates consistent thicknesses and grades at these depths, suggesting potential for significant zones of higher-grade mineralization that could be amenable to open pit and/or underground exploitation in the future," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Central Sector Drilling (DDH23LU163 and DDH23LU164) continues to intercept narrow zones of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization supporting Luanga's nickel sulphide exploration potential. With final HeliTEM survey and ground geophysics (magnetics and micro-gravity) data interpretation expected to be completed soon, our upcoming exploration drilling efforts will be directed towards targets pinpointed by these surveys, commencing soon."

Highlights Include:

DDH23LU175 returned one of Bravo's deepest higher-grade intercepts yet with 54m at 3.33g/t PGM+Au from 280m, including a high-grade zone of 32m at 4.99g/t PGM+Au and 0.30% Ni from 300m downhole (Figure 1).

Results from deeper drilling (Phase 2 Program) in the Central Sector continue to identify higher-grade mineralization at depths of ~150m to 330m below surface, which is under Bravo's Phase 1 and historical drilling (Figures 1 and 2) and suggests potential to double the depth extent of mineralization in these areas.

Final data has been received from the HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) survey over the entire (7,810ha) Luanga project. Full interpretation will commence next week. The detailed ground magnetic and micro-gravity surveys covering all the prospective stratigraphy at Luanga are expected to be completed in the next 10 days. It is anticipated that the interpretations of all 3 geophysical surveys will be available together.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au

(g/t) PGM +

Au (g/t) Ni* (%) TYPE Sector DDH23LU163 200.60 201.10 0.50 0.42 0.12 1.34 0.08 1.96 3.48 FR Central And 266.82 267.52 0.70 2.05 0.53 1.17 0.50 4.25 2.45 FR DDH23LU164 251.77 252.60 0.83 1.00 0.13 0.53 0.04 1.70 2.14 FR Central DDH23LU173 204.12 242.15 38.03 1.00 0.72 0.13 0.06 1.91 0.10 FR Central DDH23LU175 280.50 334.70 54.20 2.33 0.73 0.14 0.13 3.33 0.22 FR Central Including 300.25 332.70 32.45 3.51 1.09 0.21 0.19 4.99 0.30 FR DDH23LU177 27.00 34.12 7.12 4.48 0.01 0.00 0.45 4.94 0.38 FR Central And 180.15 198.00 17.85 1.16 1.08 0.11 0.03 2.38 0.12 FR DDH23LU180 91.65 115.60 23.95 1.10 0.48 0.08 0.07 1.72 0.08 FR Southwest DDH23LU183 184.50 201.91 17.41 1.07 0.65 0.08 0.09 1.90 0.17 FR Central DDH23LU184 110.90 120.90 10.00 1.55 0.72 0.08 0.10 2.44 0.15 FR Southwest

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 120% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays.

Luanga Drilling Update

Results from a further fifteen diamond drill holes have been received, all from the Phase 2 Program targeting potential extensions of PGM+Au+Ni mineralization down to approximately 330m below surface, or twice as deep as Phase 1 or historical drilling. Results from eight drill holes from the Central Sector and seven from the Southwest Sector are reported in this news release. Results confirm that mineralization extends to depth at similar thicknesses and grades to intercepts in historic drilling higher up in nearby drill sections, and in Bravo's Phase 1 drill program.

Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Zone shows a new drill intersection (DDH23LU175) where, at depths approaching 300m below surface, mineralization is comparable or better in both thickness and grade to that intercepted at shallower depths tested during the Phase 1 drilling on this section. Furthermore, within the 54m mineralized zone grading 3.33g/t PGM+Au, 0.22% Ni, there is a high-grade zone 32.5m wide grading 4.99g/t PGM+Au, 0.30% Ni, and the mineralization remains open at depth.

A total of 209 drill holes (74 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 40,787 metres, including all 8 planned twin holes and all 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 186 Bravo drill holes to date. Results for 15 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding (excluding the 8 metallurgical holes). Completed drill holes reported in this news release are shown on Figure 5, along with completed drill holes that are awaiting assay results.

Section 2 (Figure 2), at the Eastern side of the Central Sector, shows new drill intersection (DDH23LU183) where, at depths approaching 200m below surface, mineralization is again comparable in both thickness and grade to that intercepted at shallower depths (<150m).

In the Central Sector, several narrow zones of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization were intercepted in DDH23LU163 and DDH23LU164 (Figures 3, 4 and 5), providing further evidence of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization in the Central Sector. Figures 3 and 4 show the location of drilling to date in the Central Sector.

Luanga Geophysics Update

Final data has been received from the HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) survey completed over the entire (7,810ha) Luanga project. Full interpretation will commence in the next week. Preliminary HeliTEM data showed that promising anomalies are present. Bravo's geologists have already started ground truthing over more prominent HeliTEM targets shown in preliminary data.

The detailed ground magnetic and micro-gravity surveys covering all the prospective stratigraphy at Luanga are expected to be completed in the next 10 days.

It is anticipated that input from the interpretation of all three geophysical surveys are expected to be available for interpretation together and should assist in defining additional drill targets.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness

(m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%)

Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH23LU163 195.98 204.10 8.12 0.78 0.26 0.19 0.03 1.26 0.55 FR Including 200.60 201.10 0.50 0.42 0.12 1.34 0.08 1.96 3.48 FR And 228.10 240.10 12.00 0.16 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.23 0.18 FR And 249.10 258.10 9.00 0.25 0.15 0.03 0.00 0.44 0.18 FR And 263.10 287.30 24.20 0.44 0.20 0.09 0.02 0.75 0.26 FR Including 263.10 268.50 5.40 0.79 0.43 0.23 0.07 1.53 0.55 FR Including 266.82 267.52 0.70 2.05 0.53 1.17 0.50 4.25 2.45 FR DDH23LU164 101.50 103.50 2.00 0.66 0.24 0.00 0.18 1.07 0.06 FR And 128.50 131.50 3.00 0.81 0.25 0.01 0.14 1.21 0.18 FR And 172.50 177.80 5.30 0.74 0.23 0.00 0.11 1.09 0.22 FR And 251.77 252.60 0.83 1.00 0.13 0.53 0.04 1.70 2.14 FR And 255.60 265.20 9.60 0.69 0.22 0.05 0.04 1.00 0.22 FR Including 260.20 261.20 1.00 3.29 0.89 0.13 0.24 4.55 0.62 FR And 282.20 292.20 10.00 0.37 0.13 0.02 0.03 0.54 0.14 FR And 302.75 311.75 9.00 0.73 0.25 0.02 0.01 1.02 0.13 FR DDH23LU171 1.00 4.00 3.00 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.72 0.75 NA Ox And 153.00 157.00 4.00 1.06 0.43 0.01 0.34 1.84 0.12 FR And 170.65 197.50 26.85 0.44 0.17 0.02 0.02 0.64 0.23 FR And 203.60 291.40 87.80 0.35 0.17 0.03 0.01 0.56 0.16 FR DDH23LU172 80.03 89.60 9.57 0.16 0.05 0.09 0.00 0.31 0.32 FR Including 80.03 82.62 2.59 0.22 0.07 0.25 0.01 0.55 0.71 FR And 107.50 115.50 8.00 0.36 0.24 0.13 0.01 0.75 0.18 FR And 137.50 150.50 13.00 0.29 0.12 0.01 0.01 0.43 0.18 FR And 160.50 175.50 15.00 0.87 0.35 0.04 0.03 1.29 0.10 FR DDH23LU173 72.00 74.83 2.83 3.12 1.21 0.01 0.09 4.43 0.29 FR And 117.80 129.80 12.00 0.36 0.15 0.18 0.01 0.70 0.13 FR And 197.15 202.15 5.00 0.41 0.21 0.01 0.22 0.86 0.10 FR And 204.12 242.15 38.03 1.00 0.72 0.13 0.06 1.91 0.10 FR Including 214.15 218.15 4.00 3.77 3.39 0.63 0.05 7.85 0.06 FR DDH23LU175 280.50 334.70 54.20 2.33 0.73 0.14 0.13 3.33 0.22 FR Including 300.25 332.70 32.45 3.51 1.09 0.21 0.19 4.99 0.30 FR And 346.70 369.75 23.05 0.18 0.23 0.00 0.01 0.42 0.03 FR DDH23LU176 256.00 266.00 10.00 0.29 0.09 0.02 0.00 0.40 0.16 FR And 276.55 282.50 5.95 0.52 0.21 0.02 0.03 0.77 0.12 FR And 285.50 298.00 12.50 0.91 0.32 0.05 0.06 1.34 0.15 FR And 303.00 310.60 7.60 1.47 0.47 0.07 0.10 2.11 0.17 FR And 360.60 370.20 9.60 0.24 0.24 0.00 0.01 0.49 0.01 FR DDH23LU177 0.00 5.70 5.70 0.46 0.21 0.04 0.08 0.79 NA Ox And 27.00 34.12 7.12 4.48 0.01 0.00 0.45 4.94 0.38 FR Including 28.00 32.00 4.00 6.46 0.00 0.00 0.67 7.13 0.39 FR And 72.00 78.00 6.00 0.66 0.37 0.00 0.03 1.07 0.12 FR And 96.50 103.50 7.00 0.98 0.40 0.04 0.01 1.43 0.37 FR And 111.50 115.50 4.00 0.62 0.22 0.03 0.00 0.88 0.20 FR And 120.50 130.50 10.00 0.67 0.33 0.02 0.01 1.02 0.08 FR And 143.50 158.65 15.15 1.43 0.78 0.10 0.01 2.33 0.05 FR Including 155.50 156.55 1.05 5.47 3.25 0.53 0.04 9.30 0.12 FR And 163.85 172.30 8.45 0.68 0.36 0.05 0.01 1.09 0.08 FR And 180.15 198.00 17.85 1.16 1.08 0.11 0.03 2.38 0.12 FR Including 197.00 198.00 1.00 5.91 11.87 1.22 0.08 19.08 0.17 FR And 210.00 216.00 6.00 0.62 0.26 0.03 0.02 0.93 0.12 FR And 231.20 233.20 2.00 0.93 0.46 0.02 0.02 1.43 0.01 FR DDH23LU178 177.10 186.10 9.00 0.11 0.11 0.01 0.00 0.23 0.01 FR DDH23LU179 0.00 99.50 Assays Pending And 186.80 197.80 11.00 1.11 0.55 0.07 0.05 1.79 0.03 FR Including 194.80 197.80 3.00 2.40 1.04 0.14 0.06 3.64 0.05 FR And 210.80 212.80 2.00 0.54 2.04 0.33 0.02 2.93 0.01 FR DDH23LU180 0.00 90.50 Assays Pending And 91.65 115.60 23.95 1.10 0.48 0.08 0.07 1.72 0.08 FR Including 104.60 107.60 3.00 4.00 1.56 0.29 0.34 6.18 0.25 FR DDH23LU181 0.00 6.50 6.50 0.35 0.16 0.01 0.00 0.53 NA Ox And 14.95 29.90 14.95 0.65 0.24 0.02 0.00 0.91 0.19 FR And 43.90 60.90 17.00 0.51 0.48 0.00 0.01 1.00 0.01 FR DDH23LU182 0.00 300.40 No significant results*** DDH23LU183 0.00 100.70 Assays Pending And 165.70 174.70 9.00 0.44 0.24 0.04 0.06 0.78 0.17 FR Including 165.70 167.70 2.00 1.26 0.65 0.14 0.09 2.14 0.37 FR And 184.50 201.91 17.41 1.07 0.65 0.08 0.09 1.90 0.17 FR DDH23LU184 0.00 50.00 Assays Pending And** 59.09 62.32 3.23 1.54 0.55 0.59 0.19 2.86 1.81 FR And 110.90 120.90 10.00 1.55 0.72 0.08 0.10 2.44 0.15 FR And 150.90 156.88 5.98 0.16 0.46 0.03 0.00 0.65 0.01 FR And 171.70 178.70 7.00 0.18 0.53 0.03 0.01 0.76 0.01 FR And 183.70 189.70 6.00 0.28 1.09 0.11 0.01 1.49 0.01 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 120% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays

** Partial result reported in previous news release

*** Hole DDH23LU182 was collared too far south-east to intercept the continuation of PGM mineralization at this depth.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean and renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling is currently underway. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH23LU163 Bravo 658794.90 9340715.14 265.950 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 340.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU164 Bravo 658646.88 9340573.15 271.154 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 380.55 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU171 Bravo 659737.69 9341279.63 189.770 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 320.40 330.00 -50.00 Central DDH23LU172 Bravo 657000.35 9339501.56 255.701 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 270.35 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU173 Bravo 659463.46 9341155.36 213.076 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 280.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU175 Bravo 658493.20 9340437.39 271.499 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 370.80 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU176 Bravo 658561.73 9340518.00 273.443 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 370.20 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU177 Bravo 659776.19 9341439.57 200.333 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 250.70 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU178 Bravo 657399.85 9339647.45 232.879 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 300.20 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU179 Bravo 657450.05 9339730.15 248.816 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 260.35 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU180 Bravo 657799.92 9339955.55 245.323 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.50 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU181 Bravo 658122.62 9340479.69 243.192 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 121.00 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU182 Bravo 657350.00 9339584.41 216.027 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 300.40 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU183 Bravo 659247.69 9341029.09 236.512 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 250.55 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU184 Bravo 657300.01 9339726.05 242.893 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.45 360.00 -60.00 Southwest

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Para?, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.