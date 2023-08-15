Sun Summit Recommences Drill Program at Buck Project, Central BC

Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) announces that drill crews have been remobilized to site after an evacuation order south of the town of Houston due to a wildfire was lifted. As previously announced, Sun Summit took proactive measures to temporary suspend drilling and field exploration in the area and all personnel were demobilized from site (see July 26, 2023 news release).

Highlights

Drilling recommenced at Buck Main: The planned drill program consists of ~3,500 metres over 15 step-out drill holes targeting new zones of potential high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization in untested areas to the north and west of previous drilling (see June 8, 2023 news release).





Assay results and geochemical analysis expected shortly: All drill core and surface samples collected in advance of the evacuation notice are currently being processed at the lab and results are expected shortly.

Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President stated: "We are pleased to resume our multi-stage drilling and exploration program at the Buck Property. New drilling at Buck Main has already shown encouraging zones of visible sulfide mineralization, and the upcoming assay results will help guide and refine targeting as the drill program continues.

"We are committed to conducting our programs in a safe and responsible manner, and ensuring that all necessary health and safety measures are in place for an efficient and effective work campaign. I'd like to thank our team for their proactive, organized approach during the demobilization and remobilization, and express our gratitude to the firefighters and emergency personnel who worked to bring the wildfire under control."

Three diamond drill holes and a portion of a fourth were completed at Buck Main before the evacuation order was issued. In addition, extensive field exploration was conducted in the area of Mount Morice and CR (recently acquired from Teck; see June 1, 2023 news release), including the collection of rock, silt and soil samples. Core samples from drill holes completed in advance of the evacuation notice and all collected surface samples are currently being processed and results are expected from the lab shortly.

No damage or loss to infrastructure has been reported and the Company does not anticipate any delays to the resumption of work and ongoing exploration program.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Project is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

About the Buck Project

The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.

The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.

Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Matthew Benedetto

Simone Capital

mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca



Tel. 416-817-1226

