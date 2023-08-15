Kodiak Announces Inaugural ESG Report

Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces the publication of the Company's first Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report from Digbee ESGTM ("Digbee"), a leading independent assessment platform for the mining industry.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of Kodiak's performance across a broad range of ESG criteria, and Kodiak achieved an overall ESG score of "A" from Digbee's independent panel of qualified Mining ESG experts who reviewed our submission against a set of rigorous and standardised scoring criteria.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Excellence in ESG is an integral part of Kodiak's strategy as we create value through responsible exploration. I am proud that our initial submission was awarded a very strong 'A' score, and it is a pleasure to share Kodiak's ESG report which transparently documents our performance in areas including health & safety, environmental stewardship, community engagement and governance."

Mr Jamie Strauss, the founder and CEO of Digbee commented, "Kodiak has exemplified the benefit of embedding ESG throughout an exploration company. Given the strong set of policies and procedures along with the clear culture running through the company, it is anticipated that the areas of observation to further improve will be taken onboard and further strengthen the company's ESG footprint."

Details of Kodiak's ESG performance can be found on Kodiak's website and on Digbee's website.

About Digbee ESG™

Digbee ESG is an ESG disclosure platform for the mining industry. It offers a future-looking, right-sized set of frameworks, aligned to the key global standards. It is accepted by leading stakeholders, hugely simplifies ESG disclosure and rewards management action.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group, one of Canada's leading exploration organizations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177223