Kenorland Commences Exploration at the South Uchi Project, Ontario

Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a large-scale surface exploration program at its 100% owned South Uchi Project (the "Project"), located in the Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.

2023 Surface Exploration Program

The 2023 surface exploration program includes detailed glacial till geochemical surveys and prospecting efforts covering several areas targeting gold, nickel-copper, and lithium mineral systems. This program follows the 2021 and 2022 regional property-scale geochemical surveys completed while the Project was under option to Barrick Gold (see press release dated January 19, 2023). The current 2023 survey will include the collection of approximately 3,300 fine-fraction till samples over priority gold and nickel-copper target areas as well as 700 heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) till samples covering multiple lithium target areas. Given the very limited amount of historical exploration across the property, and especially within these target areas, the Company believes there is significant potential to make new discoveries.

Nickel-Copper

The results from the previous surveys outlined a large, coherent, and highly anomalous area of coincident nickel and copper, along with coincident cobalt and chromium (Ni-Cu-Co-Cr) in glacial overburden. Sampling returned nickel values up to 674 ppm and copper up to 306 ppm in till, potentially indicating a bedrock source of mineralisation below cover. Elevated levels of sulfur (S) were also observed within the Ni-Cu anomaly, which occurs in an area broadly mapped as mafic-ultramafic rocks, suggesting the potential to host magmatic Ni-Cu sulfide mineralisation. Approximately 1,900 soil (till substrate) samples will be collected on a high-resolution grid (50m x 100m) to define areas for future detailed geophysical surveys and drill targeting.

Gold

A broad area of regionally anomalous gold-in-till (up to 52 ppb Au) was highlighted in wide-spaced sampling from the previous surveys. This anomalism occurs in the central portion of the property and over seven kilometers along a significant structural corridor expressed as a topographic low marked by a lake. Approximately 1,400 soil (till substrate) samples will be collected on a high resolution (100m x 50m) grid to define areas for future drill targeting.

Lithium

The results from the previous surveys also highlighted multiple lithium-cesium (Li-Cs) anomalies which could indicate potential sources of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite systems along the geological subprovince boundary and margin of the Alison Lake batholith. The high grade McCombe lithium deposit, held by Green Technology Metals, occurs in this setting, directly to the east of the Project, which illustrates the potential for LCT pegmatite mineralisation within the Project area. Approximately 700 heavy mineral concentrate samples (HMCs) will be collected and analyzed for spodumene grain counts.

About the South Uchi Project

The South Uchi Project was first identified and staked by Kenorland based on the prospectivity to host significant gold mineralised systems. The Project covers a portion of Confederation Assemblage volcanic rocks, as well as the boundary between the volcanic-dominated Uchi geological subprovince to the north and the sedimentary-dominated English River geological subprovince to the south. Multiple major east-west striking shear zones associated with the subprovince boundary transect the Project along its 90km strike-length. Deformation associated with these structures has resulted in zones of strong shearing, alteration, and folding of the metavolcanic-clastic and metasedimentary-iron formation stratigraphy, which are favorable settings for orogenic gold mineralisation.

The majority of gold deposits in the Red Lake District (Red Lake, Madsen, Hasaga, and others) are located on the northern margin of the Confederation Assemblage, however, recent discoveries such as the LP Fault Zone on the Dixie Project by Great Bear Resources Ltd. highlight the prospectivity of the entire Confederation Assemblage along the southern margin of the Uchi subprovince.

The Project occurs in the western Superior Craton which hosts numerous magmatic Ni-Cu ± PGE deposits such as the world class Eagle's Nest Deposit (11.1 Mt @1.68% Ni, 1.14% Cu; Ring of Fire Metals). Magmatic Ni-Cu ± PGE deposits of the western Superior typically occur in Archean aged mafic to ultramafic greenstone rocks, such as those mapped within the Project. At the broad regional scale there is a spatial correlation between Ni-Cu ± PGE deposits of the western Superior and a prominent gravity trend identified by Kenorland geoscientists as a plausible paleo-rift axis within the Superior Craton. Rift axes within Archean cratons represent a 1st order control on magmatic Ni-Cu camps globally (e.g. Kambalda Camp of Western Australia). This gravity trend transects the Project further highlighting the prospectivity of the area for magmatic Ni-Cu ± PGE potential.

The Project also meets many of the criteria for potential lithium pegmatite deposits, including the presence of the large Alison Lake batholith (a fertile peraluminous granite), which is partly covered by the Project. Numerous lithium pegmatite occurrences are located in the region, including the McCombe and Root Lake deposits (Green Technology Metals) located immediately to the east of the Project.

