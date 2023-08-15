Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2023 - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has achieved an essential milestone in its operational roadmap. The Company has obtained regulatory approval from Utah's Department of Natural Resources Division of Water Rights for the Fixed-Time Application that grants Sage Potash permission to withdraw up to 0.207 cubic feet per second (CFS) or 150 acre-feet of brackish water annually, effective until July 31, 2043. Water will be procured from the proposed access well for extraction and year-round use within the entire Sage Plain Potash Project, consisting of over 88,000 acres of mineral leases and permit applications in Utah's Paradox Basin, with 2 potash beds and an inferred resource of 279.5 MMT high-grade potash.

Water rights play a crucial role in the development of solution-based potash projects, as they ensure a sustainable supply of water for extraction purposes, which is essential for the efficient and environmentally-friendly extraction of potash. In its commitment to aligning economic growth with environmental sustainability, Sage Potash Corp. emphasizes that its planned operations will not impact traditional sources of irrigation, agricultural, or potable water. Instead the company will utilize brackish water, which is primarily composed of salt and other minerals, rendering it unsuitable for conventional uses.

Peter Hogendoorn, CEO of Sage Potash, commented "In any resource project, one of the biggest risks to advancement beyond exploration, is permitting. Receiving water/brine access rights is a key step in de-risking the Sage Plain project since there can be no production without water. We are advancing numerous permit applications and are extremely pleased with the support we are receiving from the various Utah state agencies involved."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com.

