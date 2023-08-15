Meryllion Resources Announces Engagement of Market-Making Services

Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making agreement as of August 11, 2023 (the "Agreement") with Independent trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving liquidity of the Company's common shares. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for an initial term of one month, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The services provided by ITG commenced on August 14, 2023. None of ITG nor its affiliates or associates has any interest directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. ITG is at arm's length to Meryllion and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario, that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the CSE, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

