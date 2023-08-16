GSP Resource Corp. Engages Senergy for Marketing Services

Vancouver, August 16, 2023 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSXV:GSPR) (the "Company" or "GSP") announces that it has retained Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") to provide digital media and capital markets communications services to the Company. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with online communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its projects. In consideration for these services, GSP has agreed to pay Senergy Cad$22,500 for up to a 3-month period and will issue 100,000 options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of two years and vest quarterly in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Subject to TSXV approval, the engagement of Senergy may be extended by mutual consent of the Company and Senergy.

Other than the 100,000 stock options, to the Company's knowledge, Senergy does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in GSP or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreement with Senergy is subject to TSXV approval.

The Company also announces it has granted 900,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years from issue date. All of the Options vest immediately and were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division, of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the engagement of Senergy and the TSXV's approval, technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

