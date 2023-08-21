Burin Gold Announces Name Change and Appointment of New Officers

Vancouver, August 21, 2023 - Burin Gold Corp. (TSXV: BURG) ("Burin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "INFINICO METALS CORP". (the "Name Change"), which is expected to take effect on August 23, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the TSXV Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV"). Concurrent with the Name Change, the ticker symbol of the Company will be changed to "INFM".

The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. Holders of warrants issued in certificated form in connection with the prospectus offering of the Company closed on November 22, 2021 and expiring on November 22, 2023 (the "Warrants") will not be required to return their Warrant certificates as a result of the name change. New Warrant certificates reflecting the new name of the Corporation will be delivered to such holders without any further action.

In addition to the Name Change, the Company is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Sam Walding as President, and Szabolcs Orban as Vice President, Exploration, effective August 18, 2023.

Mr. Walding has 6 years mineral exploration experience across Europe and North America, along with 2 years in the Australian mining sector. He served 8 years in the British Armed Forces where he gained extensive operational and strategic planning experience and developed strong leadership and management skills. In the past he has played a leading role building and developing mineral exploration companies across different commodities and jurisdictions. Mr. Walding has worked on a wide range of commodities and styles of mineral deposit including magmatic nickel sulphides, epithermal and carlin-type gold, and sedimentary-hosted copper. He holds a Masters degree in Applied and Environmental Geology from Leicester University, UK.

Mr. Orban holds a BSc (Hons) in geology and MSc degree in geochemistry, mineral exploration, petrology and mineralogy. He is a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101 and has over 8 years of experience in the exploration sector working across Europe and North America. Mr. Orban has extensive experience planning, budgeting, and executing complex exploration programs, including multi-rig drill campaigns and regional geophysical surveys. He has worked on a variety of projects and commodities including epithermal gold, ortho-magmatic nickel, and sediment-hosted copper. Mr. Orban played a key role in the discovery of a previously unrecognized 680,000 Oz gold deposit in Serbia.

Tom Panoulias, Interim CEO & Director of Burin, commented: "We are pleased to announce the name change, which we believe is more aligned with the vision of our team and would like to welcome Mr. Walding and Mr. Orban to the management team. Their passion and experiences in mineral exploration are required at this exciting time for the Company as we prepare for an initial drill program at the Dalhousie Nickel Project located in Quebec."

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BURG) focussing on the exploration for critical metals (Nickel, Copper and Cobalt) in the province of Quebec. The Company has signed an option agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. on the Dalhousie Project, which hosts magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, coincident with conductive features and remains largely untested. The Company also holds a series of key gold prospects on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland, where it has completed 6,840 m of diamond drilling on the Hickey's Pond target.

For further information contact:

Tom Panoulias

Interim CEO

Burin Gold Corp.

416 294-5649

tpanoulias@burin-gold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the timing of the Name Change and ticker symbol change, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to complete the Name Change and ticker symbol change within the announced timeline or at all, an inability to obtain regulatory approvals for the Name Change and director and officer appointments, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation and interest rate changes, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177858