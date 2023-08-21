CopAur Announces Private Placement, Director Participation, and Gypsy Swap

Vancouver, August 21, 2023 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of 1,000,000 units of the Company's securities ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000, which will be fully subscribed by Jeremy Yaseniuk, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Conrad Swanson, the Company's Chairman. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance. The terms of the Private Placement are the same as those of the Company's previous private placement completed in April 2023, under which the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,610,500 from the sale of 5,221,000 Units. The proceeds from this Private Placement will be used to continue to advance the exploration at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Property in Nevada.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, the Chief Executive Officer and Conrad Swanson, the Chairman of the Company plan to sell an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company from their personal holdings through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on or about August 21, 2023 and will invest all of the proceeds from the share sale in the Private Placement.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CopAur's CEO stated, "Management decided to fully subscribe to this Private Placement and price it above market price on the same terms and conditions as our previous private placement. This adds funding to our treasury for future work programs and demonstrates management's commitment to the Company and our confidence in its projects and in management's ability to effectively advance these projects and navigate in challenging markets. We look forward to seeing the results from the recently completed drilling program at Kinsley Mountain that was conducted on the two known target zones and also tested new areas of the property. It is management's hope to quickly analyze and evaluate the upcoming results when they become available and go back to Kinsley to continue to advance this exciting project."

The Private Placement will be subject to the approval of the TSXV, and all securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement.

As a result of the proposed purchase of Units by these directors, insider participation will be in excess of 25% of the Private Placement. The issuance of securities to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement is considered to be a "related party transaction" subject to the requirements of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that amount invested in the private placement by the insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, the Bolo property and Troy Canyon property, all located in Nevada, and the Williams gold-copper property located in British Columbia.

