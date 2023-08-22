InZinc Identifies Rare Earth Elements with Nickel-Cobalt-Copper Discovery at Keel Red and Commences Drilling at Indy Project, BC

Vancouver, August 22, 2023 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of rare earth elements associated with the nickel-cobalt-copper discovery at Keel Red in 2022 and announce commencement of the fully funded 2023 drill program at the Indy project (100% interest) ("Indy" or the "Project") located 100 kilometres (km) southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia.

Rare Earth Elements - Discovery at Keel Red

Subsequent to the discovery of nickel-cobalt-copper mineralization at Keel Red in 2022 (news release January 25, 2023), the mineralized 27.1 m interval of diamond drill hole IB22-020 has been analyzed for rare earth element (REE) content. In drill hole IB22-020, the entire 27.1 m of buried oxide material starting at 47.3 m downhole has returned 363 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO), (Table 1).

In addition, and within the above 27.1 m interval:

The heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) comprise approximately 60% of the average TREO content over the 27.1 m interval.

A higher grade REE bearing downhole interval from 61.0 m to 68.0 m averages 529 ppm TREO over 7.0 m.

The highest REE bearing interval, from 66.0 m to 67.0 m downhole, returned 784 ppm TREO over 1.0 m.

The red, clay-rich host containing the nickel-cobalt-copper and REE mineralization at Keel Red, with its relatively high HREO content, distinguishes Keel Red from the more common REE bearing occurrences known elsewhere in British Columbia. Interpretation and extension of the shallow Keel Red mineralization will be a priority during the 2023 drill program.

Table 1: Indy Project - Keel Red - 2022 Drill Hole Intersections including Rare Earth Metals

Drill Hole





(HQ) Interval





(m) From





(m) To





(m) Zinc*





(%) Nickel*





(%) Copper*





(%) Cobalt*





(ppm) TREO**

(includes Y)



(ppm) Depth Below Surface



(m) IB22-020 27.08m 47.25 74.33 0.67 0.13 0.06 163 363 30



















includes 7.75m 47.25 55.00 0.66 0.14 0.11 154 433



6.00m 58.00 64.00 0.93 0.17 0.09 280 427





* Previously released (news release January 25, 2023).

** Total rare earth oxides include oxides of 15 heavy and light rare earth elements including yttrium, as defined by the USGS, 2018.

Standard element to oxide conversion factors have been used in the calculation of rare earth oxide values from elemental assay values.

For the TREO composite results tabled above, MSA Labs of Langley, BC conducted multi-element determination of the mineral samples (46 continuous, downhole) using a lithium borate fusion and inductively coupled plasma-mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (laboratory coded as IMS-300).

Note: Drill intervals represent apparent width. True widths are unknown.

2023 Priority Drill Targets

The 2023 drill program includes plans for between 8 to 12 reverse circulation drill holes over approximately 600 m of the Keel Red and Echo North trends in the northern area of the Main Trend (Figure 1). Other targets will be considered for drilling, time permitting. The program is anticipated to be completed by late September.

Figure 1: Indy Project - 2023 Targets





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/178024_2ffa3f2434e5f961_001full.jpg

Nickel - Cobalt - Copper and Rare Earth Element Targets

Keel Red: In 2022, diamond drill hole IB22-020 intersected 27.1 m of buried red clay rich material starting at 47.3 m downhole and averaging 0.67% zinc and 0.13% nickel. The upper part of the core interval (from 47.3 m to 55.0 m) also returned 0.11% copper over 7.8 m. Additionally, the 27.1 m interval returned cobalt content averaging 163 ppm including values up to 962 ppm (0.10%) over a 1.0 m core length. Further analysis returned 363 ppm TREO over the 27.1 m interval including higher grades of up to 784 ppm TREO over 1.0 m.

Fox Ni: The new Fox Ni target, located 550 m northwest of Keel Red, comprises a 350 m long high contrast geochemical target (>95 percentile), coincident nickel-cobalt-copper in soil signal.

TJ: The TJ target, identified in 2022 and located 425 m west of Keel Red, comprises a 500 m long, high contrast (>95 percentile), coincident nickel-cobalt-copper in soil signal.

Delta Ni: The Delta Ni target, identified and located 100 m east of the Delta Horizon, comprises a 600 m length of high contrast (>95 percentile), coincident nickel-cobalt-copper in soil signal.

Multi-Metal Targets

Echo North: The 1.9 km long Echo target is a continuous high contrast, multi-element (Zn, Pb, Ba signatures) soil geochemical anomaly discovered in 2021. Echo North comprises an area 400 m by 250 m defined, principally, by its strong Zn-Pb-Ba in soil signatures. Additional strong nickel-cobalt-copper surface geochemical signals also occur across the western flank of the Echo North target and are included for drill testing in 2023.

