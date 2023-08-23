Vizsla Silver Intercepts 646 G/t Ageq Over 10.00 Metres At Napoleon

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2023 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 11 new drillholes targeting the southern extension of the Napoleon Vein, at its 100%-owned flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco") located in Mexico. The new drill results are centered on the western portion of the district and are part of Vizsla's ongoing 90,000 metre resource infill and expansion/discovery-focused drill program.

Highlights

NP-23-388 returned 646 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 10.00 metres true width (mTW) (217 g/t silver, 3.03 g/t gold, 1.44 % lead and 5.44 % zinc),

including: 3,625 g/t AgEq over 0.95 mTW (1,590 g/t silver, 25.50 g/t gold, 7.28 % lead and 5.80 % zinc),



and 1,323 g/t AgEq over 0.78 mTW (159 g/t silver, 0.89 g/t gold, 4.97 % lead and 26.70 % zinc)

NP-23-391 returned 1,568 g/t AgEq over 1.90 mTW (908 g/t silver, 7.37 g/t gold, 1.62 % lead and 4.91 % zinc),

including: 2,205 g/t AgEq over 0.65 mTW (1,500 g/t silver, 8.96 g/t gold, 2.05 % lead and 3.98 % zinc)

And 648 g/t AgEq over 3.20 mTW (559 g/t silver, 1.53 g/t gold, 0.23 % lead and 0.49 % zinc),

including: 1,720 g/t AgEq over 0.96 mTW (1,500 g/t silver, 3.89 g/t gold, 0.61 % lead and 1.22 % zinc)

NP-23-392 returned 989 g/t AgEq over 2.50 mTW (527 g/t silver, 3.78 g/t gold, 2.13 % lead and 4.98 % zinc),

including: 2,465 g/t AgEq over 0.69 mTW (1,500 g/t silver, 9.97 g/t gold, 5.25 % lead and 6.66 % zinc).

"Infill and expansionary drilling targeting the southern extent of Napoleon continues to intersect high silver and gold grades on both the main vein and its overlapping splay structures," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "We have now identified several splay veins branching off the main Napoleon structure located within both the footwall and hanging wall that remain open for future expansion. Most notable is the shallow dipping Hanging Wall 4 structure which returned 646 grams per tonne silver equivalent over ten meters true width and is open down dip. We continue to view the Napoleon Area as a primary target for future resource growth and development. Of the six drill rigs currently turning on the property, infill drilling continues at Napoleon with one rig. In addition to drilling, we are pleased to announce Vizsla has achieved 1.5 million work hours without a lost time incident at Panuco. This is yet another major milestone for the Company and is a testament to the focus and dedication of every Vizsla employee and contractor working on the Project."

Details of the Napoleon Southern Extent

Infill and step-out (expansionary) drilling completed to date has led to an improved understanding of the mineralization controls along the Napoleon vein corridor. Observations based on metal zonation and alteration continue to support the interpretation that the corridor is tilted where the southern extent of drilling is at the top of the mineralized horizon, near surface (Figure 5).

Previously reported high-grade gold assay values near surface support the model (see press releases dated December 16, 2021 and March 29, 2022). Infill drilling assay results disclosed in this news release, show additional high-grade silver and gold values on vein splays at the hanging wall of the main Napoleon structure. The vein splays are situated between 25 to 120 metres into the hanging wall and typically contain high lead and zinc concentrations in addition to the precious metal values. Results from recent drilling suggests that the shallow dipping Hanging Wall 4 splay (HW splay 4) remains open down dip to the east (Figure 4). Results from hole NP-23-388 warrant follow up drilling to the east and at depth along Hanging Wall 4 (long section not shown). Vizsla continues working on structural and 3D geologic modelling to design specific drill holes for the exploration of the vein splays (HW splay 2 and HW splay 4).

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True

width Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Vein (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) % % (g/t) NP-23-365A No significant values HW 7 NP-23-365A No significant values HW 2 NP-23-365A 454.65 455.15 0.5 0.45 178 8.33 0.07 0.17 736 Napoleon NP-23-365A No significant values FW 1 NP-23-365A 496.5 497.5 1 0.85 290 1.71 1.05 1.56 473 FW 2 NP-23-370 346.1 346.65 0.55 0.45 597 0.72 0.02 0.04 606 HW 6 NP-23-370 No significant values HW 2 NP-23-370 432.05 433.25 1.2 1 349 1.58 0.05 0.13 437 Napoleon NP-23-374 303.9 306.05 2.15 1.7 90 0.95 0.02 0.03 149 HW 7 NP-23-374 No significant values HW 2 NP-23-374 527.9 529.25 1.35 1 34 0.32 0.02 0.02 173 Napoleon NP-23-374 No significant values FW 2 NP-23-374 585.8 586.25 0.45 0.45 433 2.92 0.83 1.19 667 FW 3 NP-23-378 555 556 1 0.9 1,135 1.29 1.14 4.74 1,348 HW 2 NP-23-378 563.8 569 5.2 4.3 73 1.42 0.46 1.24 223 Napoleon Includes 566.9 568 1.1 0.91 284 1.92 1.44 3.28 555

NP-23-378 575.9 577.5 1.6 1.1 1,805 16.56 0.2 0.38 2,817 FW 1 Includes 576.5 577.5 1 0.69 2,780 26.1 0.29 0.55 4,376

NP-23-378 588 588.6 0.6 0.46 184 1.48 0.6 15.9 865 FW 2 NP-23-380 317.05 322.45 5.4 4.1 111 0.64 0.01 0.01 147 HW 7 NP-23-380 554.2 555.7 1.5 1.35 551 1.08 1.29 6.23 849 HW 2 NP-23-380 581.25 581.7 0.45 0.4 346 2.21 0.8 4.29 650 Napoleon NP-23-383 No significant values HW 7 NP-23-383 616.15 618.1 1.95 1.27 207 2.37 4.43 14.37 1,005 HW 2 Includes 616.8 617.8 1 0.65 270 4.15 8.4 23.2 1,621

NP-23-383 636.25 637 0.75 0.7 154 1.37 1.04 4.21 419 Napoleon NP-23-386 140.9 141.85 0.95 0.78 218 0.24 0.21 0.43 241 HW 7 NP-23-386 410.35 410.75 0.4 0.3 430 1.59 0.08 0.22 517 HW 2 NP-23-386 414.35 415.6 1.25 0.85 177 0.73 0.11 0.25 226 Napoleon NP-23-386 536.8 537.25 0.45 0.4 444 10.3 0.46 1.11 1,162 FW 3 NP-23-388 No significant values HW 5 NP-23-388 426.25 437.8 11.55 10 217 3.03 1.44 5.44 646 HW 4 Includes 434.8 435.9 1.1 0.95 1,590 25.5 7.28 5.8 3,625

Includes 435.9 436.8 0.9 0.78 159 0.89 4.97 26.7 1,323

NP-23-388 556.8 559 2.2 1.95 31 0.59 1.46 6.36 343 HW 2 NP-23-388 No significant values Napoleon NP-23-391 No significant values HW 7 NP-23-391 420.1 424.1 4 3.2 559 1.53 0.23 0.49 648 HW 2 Includes 422.35 423.55 1.2 0.96 1,500 3.89 0.61 1.22 1,720

NP-23-391 No significant values Napoleon NP-23-391 483.6 484.85 1.25 1 64 0.72 0.81 0.77 160 FW 1 NP-23-391 526.15 528.2 2.05 1.9 908 7.37 1.62 4.91 1,568 FW 2 Includes 526.15 526.85 0.7 0.65 1,500 8.96 2.05 3.98 2,205

NP-23-392 408.1 410.65 2.55 2.5 527 3.78 2.13 4.98 989 HW 4 Includes 409.25 409.95 0.7 0.69 1,500 9.97 5.25 6.66 2,465

NP-23-392 450.5 451.5 1 0.95 258 1.62 1.95 15.45 967 HW 3 NP-23-392 No significant values HW 2 NP-23-392 644.6 646.6 2 1.55 40 1.96 0.62 11.4 602 Napoleon NP-23-393 258.15 259.2 1.05 0.8 204 3.52 1.42 6.52 706 HW 4 NP-23-393 485.35 486.35 1 0.6 65 0.38 1.34 13.85 627 HW 3 NP-23-393 No significant values Napoleon

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed along the Napoleon main and vein splays. Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + ((Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)+(Pb% x Pb rec. X Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn rec. X Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold, $2,424.4/t lead and $2,975.4/t zinc. Metallurgical recoveries assumed are 93% for silver, 90% for gold, 94% for lead and 94% for zinc. Metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Napoleon vein (see press release dated February 17, 2022).

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth NP-23-365A 403,888 2,586,230 434 270 -49 636.0 NP-23-370 403,891 2,586,232 434 258 -40 534.0 NP-23-374 403,967 2,586,189 467 267 -43 621.0 NP-23-378 403,967 2,586,189 467 268 -52 674.0 NP-23-380 403,967 2,586,189 467 268 -56 702.0 NP-23-383 403,967 2,586,189 467 270 -60 750.0 NP-23-386 403,856 2,586,035 450 271 -60 582.0 NP-23-388 403,849 2,586,432 477 253 -68 705.0 NP-23-391 403,854 2,586,086 449 271 -63 558.0 NP-23-392 403,849 2,586,432 477 270 -61 738.0 NP-23-393 403,683 2,586,973 480 251 -57 582.0

Table 2: Napoleon vein drillhole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

Safety Milestone

Vizsla Silver is proud to report that it has achieved 1.5 million work hours without any lost time incidents at Panuco. The Company commends the safety department, employees, and contractors for their ongoing focus on the safety culture build over the life of the project and ensuring safe work conditions at the work sites.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico" was filed on SEDAR on March 10, 2023, with an effective date of January 19, 2023 was prepared by Allan Armitage, Ph. D., P. Geo., Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo. and Yann Camus, P.Eng. of SGS Geological Services.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver and rock samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The ALS Zacatecas, North Vancouver facilities and SGS lab are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

SOURCE Vizsla Silver Corp.