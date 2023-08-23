Sixty North Gold Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 23, 2023 - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") provides notice of changes to its Board of Directors.

Sixty North announces the appointment of Mr. William van Breugel, resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, as a director of the Company, effective August 22, 2023. Mr. van Breugel is a mining engineer with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He previously held the positions as: Senior Mine Engineer for Cameco's Cigar Lake project and Kinross Gold's Hoyle Pond project; Technical Services Manager at Barrick Lumwana; and Project Manager for Goldcorp and Star Diamond Corporation.

Dr. Dave Webb, Director, President & CEO of the Company, reports, "We are excited for the mining operations and project development experience Bill brings to the company. His background will be very useful for all stages of our aggressive plan to restart, then expand, the high-grade Mon gold mine on the Yellowknife Gold Belt."

Mr. Grant Block, a director of Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. since 2017, before it went public in 2018, has stepped down as Director of the Company. Dr. Webb states, "We are grateful to Grant for his guidance as head of the Audit Committee, and for his governance skills that were necessary for a formative public company. The Company wishes him well in his other activities."

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 m below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold. The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to within 60 m of the target portion of the vein. The Company plans to extend the ramp to where some high-grade historic holes intersected the vein beneath the previously mined stopes. The plan is to install cross-cuts and raises within the vein to extract and stockpile the vein material on surface. Upon confirmation of the grade and tonnage, a permitted mill will be brought in to process this and ongoing mined material.

The property also hosts an outcropping precious-metals rich VMS showing and has four modeled geophysical targets along strike within felsic tuffs, lithic and lapilli tuffs. These are currently being assessed for drilling.

The Mon Gold Property mining leases and mineral claims are located 45 km north of the City of Yellowknife, NWT.

